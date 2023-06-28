Refrigerated Transport Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Refrigerated Transport Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global refrigerated transport market size reached US$ 17.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.31% during 2023-2028.

Refrigerated Transport Market Overview:

Refrigerated transport, also known as cold chain logistics, is a specialized method of transportation that involves the transportation of perishable goods, such as food, pharmaceuticals, and other temperature-sensitive products, in a controlled and refrigerated environment. It is a critical component of supply chains for industries where maintaining product integrity and quality is paramount. It ensures that products are kept at specific temperatures throughout the entire transportation process, from origin to destination. It is equipped with refrigeration systems that regulate and maintain the desired temperature range required for the goods being transported. It helps prevent spoilage, bacterial growth, degradation, or loss of potency, which can occur when temperature-sensitive products are exposed to unsuitable temperatures. It also enables food manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to maintain the freshness, nutritional value, and taste of their products, extending their shelf life and minimizing waste.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/refrigerated-transport-market/requestsample

Global Refrigerated Transport Market Trends:

At present, the growing utilization of refrigerated transport in the safe and efficient distribution of temperature-sensitive drugs, vaccines, and biologics represents one of the key factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, there is a rise in the demand for refrigerated transport in the floral industry to preserve the freshness of flowers around the world. This, along with the increasing demand for refrigerated transport in the chemical industry, where certain chemicals or laboratory samples require controlled temperature environments, is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for refrigerated transport trucks integrated with temperature monitoring systems to track and record temperature conditions throughout the transportation process is bolstering the market growth.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1861&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

C. H. Robinson

Daikin Industries

FedEx

DB Schenker

General Mills

Hyundai Motor Company

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Krone Commercial Vehicle Group

LAMBERET SAS

United Technologies

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Schmitz Cargobull

Singamas Container

Wabash National

Breakup by Mode of Transportation:

Refrigerated Road Transport

Refrigerated Sea Transport

Refrigerated Rail Transport

Refrigerated Air Transport

Breakup by Technology:

Vapor Compression Systems

Air-Blown Evaporators

Eutectic Devices

Cryogenic Systems

Breakup by Temperature:

Single-Temperature

Multi-Temperature

Breakup by Application:

Chilled Food Products Dairy Products Bakery and Confectionery Products Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Others

Frozen Food Products Frozen Dairy Products Processed Meat Products Fish and Seafood Products Others

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800