Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Size 2023: Epidemiology, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2033

Renal cell carcinoma represents a type of kidney cancer that originates in the lining of the proximal convoluted tubule, a section of the small tubes in the kidney that carry the main urine. Individuals suffering from the condition may experience blood in the urine, which may appear pink, red, or cola-colored, back pain, unexplained weight loss; tiredness; loss of appetite; fever; etc. The other common indications associated with this disease include increased abdominal mass, high blood calcium levels, anemia, malaise, sleep disturbances, night sweats, etc. The diagnosis of renal cell carcinoma is based on the patient’s symptoms, medical history, and physical exam.

The elevating cases of inherited genetic disorders, which cause DNA abnormalities and gene mutations, are primarily augmenting the renal cell carcinoma market. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of numerous risk factors, including obesity, hypertension, certain medications, advancing age, smoking, etc., is further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the rising utilization of intravenous pyelograms to detect the existence of an unhealthy renal mass in the urinary system is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the escalating demand for nephron-sparing partial nephrectomy, which allows the removal of a cancerous tumor or sick tissue without harming healthy kidney cells, is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, continuous advancements in the field of percutaneous ablation therapies, including the introduction of radiofrequency ablation and cryoablation, are improving treatment outcomes for patients while minimizing unwanted effects, which in turn is projected to fuel the renal cell carcinoma market in the coming years.

Report Period:

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Market Forecast: 2023-2033

Countries Included:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the renal cell carcinoma market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the renal cell carcinoma market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Regulatory Status

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the renal cell carcinoma market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2022 and how are they expected to perform till 2033?

What was the country-wise size of the renal cell carcinoma market across the seven major markets in 2022 and what will it look like in 2033?

What is the growth rate of the renal cell carcinoma market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

