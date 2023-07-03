Renal Denervation Systems Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Renal Denervation Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″, the global renal denervation systems market size reached US$ 318 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,362 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 39.3% during 2023-2028.
Industry Definition and Application:
Renal denervation (RDN) refers to a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure that is performed to treat resistant hypertension. It involves a radiofrequency ablation, which burns the nerves within the renal arteries. This, in turn, suppresses the nerve activity and modulates the output of the sympathetic nerves, thereby assisting in decreasing the blood pressure. In addition to this, it lowers renin secretion, improves blood flow, and stimulates natriuresis. Consequently, RDN systems is being widely adopted to treat hypertension coexisting with metabolic abnormalities, sleep apnea, heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and arrhythmias.
Report Metric
Historical: 2017-2022
Base Year: 2022
Forecast Year: 2023-2028
Renal Denervation Systems Market Trends
The global RDN systems market is majorly being driven by the growing instances of lifestyle-related disorders, such as therapy-resistant hypertension, due to sedentary lifestyle, evolving dietary habits, and the increasing cigarette smoking population. This is further supported by the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to developing such ailments. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the clinical advantages associated with RDN systems, including quick recovery, cost-effectiveness, and minimal complications are also facilitating the product demand across the globe. Other than this, continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce alternative technologies for RDN, such as micro-infusion, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, increasing clinical trials to validate clinical efficiency of RDN over conventional surgeries are creating a positive outlook for the market further.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Competitive Landscape:
- Boston Scientific Group
- Kona Medical Inc.
- Medtronic Plc
- Mercator MedSystems
- ReCor Medical Inc. (Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.)
- Renal Dynamics
- St. Jude Medical Inc. (Abbott)
- Terumo Corporation
Breakup by Product Type:
- Catheters
- Single Electrode Catheter
- Multi Electrode Catheter
- RF Generator
Nerve Modifying Agents
Breakup by Product:
- Symplicity
- Vessix (V2)
- EnligHTN
- Paradise
- Iberis
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- Ultrasound Ablation
- Radiofrequency Ablation
- Microinfusion
Breakup by Application:
- Hypertension
- Cardiac Disorders
- Diabetes
- Renal Failure
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America: (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
