Renal Denervation Systems Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Renal Denervation Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″, the global renal denervation systems market size reached US$ 318 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,362 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 39.3% during 2023-2028.

Renal denervation (RDN) refers to a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure that is performed to treat resistant hypertension. It involves a radiofrequency ablation, which burns the nerves within the renal arteries. This, in turn, suppresses the nerve activity and modulates the output of the sympathetic nerves, thereby assisting in decreasing the blood pressure. In addition to this, it lowers renin secretion, improves blood flow, and stimulates natriuresis. Consequently, RDN systems is being widely adopted to treat hypertension coexisting with metabolic abnormalities, sleep apnea, heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and arrhythmias.

Historical: 2017-2022

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Year: 2023-2028

The global RDN systems market is majorly being driven by the growing instances of lifestyle-related disorders, such as therapy-resistant hypertension, due to sedentary lifestyle, evolving dietary habits, and the increasing cigarette smoking population. This is further supported by the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to developing such ailments. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the clinical advantages associated with RDN systems, including quick recovery, cost-effectiveness, and minimal complications are also facilitating the product demand across the globe. Other than this, continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce alternative technologies for RDN, such as micro-infusion, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, increasing clinical trials to validate clinical efficiency of RDN over conventional surgeries are creating a positive outlook for the market further.

Boston Scientific Group

Kona Medical Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Mercator MedSystems

ReCor Medical Inc. (Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.)

Renal Dynamics

St. Jude Medical Inc. (Abbott)

Terumo Corporation

Breakup by Product Type:

Catheters

Single Electrode Catheter

Multi Electrode Catheter

RF Generator

Nerve Modifying Agents

Symplicity

Vessix (V2)

EnligHTN

Paradise

Iberis

Others

Ultrasound Ablation

Radiofrequency Ablation

Microinfusion

Hypertension

Cardiac Disorders

Diabetes

Renal Failure

Others

Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

