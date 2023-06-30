Retail Ready Packaging Market Size, Analysis, Share, Growth 2023-2028

The latest research study “Retail Ready Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global retail ready packaging market size reached US$ 72.29 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 96.48 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.83% during 2023-2028.
Retail ready packaging (RRP), also called shelf-ready packaging, represents a secondary packaging solution that aids in optimizing stock. It includes pallet displays, case stackers, counter displays, etc., that are commonly manufactured by using plastic, paper, paperboards, etc. Retail ready packaging is lightweight, appealing to the eyes, reduces the time needed to unpack products and set up displays, etc. It provides other advantages, such as easy handling, and assists in effective brand promotion, improving shelf-life and product identification, and protecting the packed fragile items from mechanical stress while transporting them from one place to another. Presently, retail ready packaging finds extensive applications in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to keep moisture away and retain the aroma and flavor of goods for a long time.
Retail Ready Packaging Market Trends and Drivers:
The expanding working population and the escalating demand for processed foods and beverages are primarily augmenting the retail ready packaging market. Furthermore, the growing number of hotels, cloud kitchens, fast-food restaurants, and cafes is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising manufacturing units and the inflating need for convenient shipping and packaging materials across numerous industries are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the widespread adoption of retail ready packaging materials in the consumer electronics sector to prevent handling and storage damages during transportation is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is propelling the utilization of efficient packaging products to cushion and safeguard medicines from unfavorable climatic conditions, which is stimulating the global market. Additionally, extensive investments by leading manufacturers in marketing strategies are expected to fuel the retail ready packaging market in the coming years.
Retail Ready Packaging Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Who are the key players in the Retail Ready Packaging Market?
- Caps Cases Ltd
- DS Smith PLC
- Green Bay Packaging Inc.
- Kapco Packaging
- Mondi plc
- Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
- STI – Gustav Stabernack GmbH
- The Cardboard Box Company
- The International Paper Company
- Vanguard Packaging, LLC
- Weedon Group
- WestRock Company
The report has segmented the market on the basis of
Product Type Insights:
- Die Cut Display Containers
- Corrugated Cardboard Boxes
- Shrink Wrapped Trays
- Folding Cartons
- Others
The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the retail ready packaging market based on the product type. This includes die cut display containers, corrugated cardboard boxes, shrink wrapped trays, folding cartons, and others. According to the report, die cut display containers represented the largest segment.
Material Insights:
- Plastic
- Paper and Paperboard
- Others
A detailed breakup and analysis of the retail ready packaging market based on the material has also been provided in the report. This includes plastic, paper and paperboard, and others. According to the report, plastic accounted for the majority of the market share.
End User Insights:
- Food and Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals
- Electronics
- Personal Care and Cosmetics
- Others
A detailed breakup and analysis of the retail ready packaging market based on the end user has also been provided in the report. This includes food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronics, personal care and cosmetics, and others. According to the report, food and beverage accounted for the largest market share.
Breakup by Region:
- North America: (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
