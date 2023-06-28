Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Analysis, Epidemiology, Trends and Forecast till 2023-2033

IMARC Group has recently released a report titled “Retinitis Pigmentosa Market: Analysis of Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Size, Share, and Future Forecast (2023-2033)” that presents a comprehensive assessment of the retinitis pigmentosa marketsize. The report provides an extensive overview of the latest market trends, growth prospects, investment opportunities, and industry outlook, as well as an in-depth analysis of the disease landscape, market scenario, and growth trends. Furthermore, the report offers an analysis of competitors, regional markets, and recent advancements in the global market. It also sheds light on crucial segments and market drivers, along with challenges faced by industry players. This report is a valuable resource for stakeholders who want to gain valuable insights into the retinitis pigmentosa market.

Retinitis pigmentosa refers to a group of genetic eye disorders that mainly affect the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. It generally leads to progressive degeneration of the photoreceptor cells in the retina, leading to vision loss and, eventually, blindness. The ailment typically causes night blindness, followed by tunnel vision and loss of central vision. Various other symptoms include difficulty distinguishing colors, glare sensitivity, and reduced visual acuity. As the disease progresses, it can lead to more severe visual impairment. The ailment is typically diagnosed through a comprehensive eye examination that comprises a visual acuity test, a visual field test, an electroretinogram (ERG), and genetic testing to identify any known mutations associated with the disease.

The elevating cases of mutations in various genes that are involved in the function and maintenance of the retina are primarily augmenting the retinitis pigmentosa market. In addition to this, the rising prevalence of several triggering factors, such as genetic predisposition, certain medical conditions like Usher syndrome, exposure to environmental toxins, etc., is further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of antioxidant therapy that involves taking supplements, including vitamin C, coenzyme Q10, vitamin E, etc., to reduce the levels of oxidative stress in the retina is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the emerging popularity of retinal prostheses, which utilize electrical stimulation to activate the remaining cells in the retina, enabling patients to distinguish between light and dark, is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating utilization of fundus photography in diagnosing the ailment by detecting changes in the appearance of the retina, including the presence of bone spicules, is projected to cater to the growth of the retinitis pigmentosa market in the coming years.

Report Period:

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Market Forecast: 2023-2033

Countries Included:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the retinitis pigmentosa market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the retinitis pigmentosa market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Regulatory Status

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the retinitis pigmentosa market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2022 and how are they expected to perform till 2033?

What was the country-wise size of the vitiligo market across the seven major markets in 2022 and what will it look like in 2033?

What is the growth rate of the retinitis pigmentosa market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

