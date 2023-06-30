Reverse Logistics Market Size, Top Players, Industry Share, Future Growth 2023-2028

The latest research study “Reverse logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global reverse logistics market size reached US$ 613.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 858.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.

Reverse logistics refers to a process wherein goods or products flow in a backward direction from the final destination to the point of their origin or manufacture. It comprises warehousing, reselling, recycling management, returns management, replacement management, and environmental compliance. It assists in maintaining an efficient flow of goods and reducing costs while eliminating the risk of losses. Besides this, it is used to increase asset utilization, generate a better return on investment (ROI), and promote a culture of industry leadership. As a result, reverse logistics finds applications in the automotive, electronics, and pharmaceutical industries across the globe.

Reverse Logistics Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising demand for reverse logistics due to the increasing number of returns and replacement items worldwide represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing adoption of reverse logistics due to the growing cross-border trades around the world is offering a positive market outlook.

Apart from this, the rising development of automation technologies in reverse logistics is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Moreover, governing agencies of several countries are implementing various initiatives to establish transportation infrastructure, which is positively influencing the market.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of reverse logistics by numerous businesses to easily and effectively manage the return of products is strengthening the market growth.

Global Reverse Logistics Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Core Logistic Private Limited, Deutsche Post AG, Fedex Corporation, Happy Returns Inc. (PayPal Holdings Inc.), Kintetsu World Express Inc. (Kintetsu Group Holdings), Optoro Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Reverse Logistics Group, Safexpress Pvt Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc. and Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd. (Nippon Y?sen Kabushiki Kaisha).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region return type, service and end user.

Breakup by Return Type:

Recalls

Commercial Returns

Repairable Returns

End-of-Use Returns

End of life Returns

Breakup by Service:

Transportation

Warehousing

Reselling

Replacement Management

Refund Management Authorization

Others

Breakup by End User:

E-Commerce

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Electronic

Retail

Luxury Goods

Reusable Packaging

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

