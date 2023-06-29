Rice Market Statistical Analysis, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Rice Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global rice market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global rice market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% during 2023-2028. Rice refers to a starchy seed or grain derived from an annual marsh grass known as Oryza sativa, which is cultivated in warm climates. It is a nutritious food that is rich in carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals and low in fat and cholesterol, making it a healthy choice for individuals who are trying to maintain a balanced diet. Besides, it is gluten-free, which makes it a good option for the masses suffering from celiac disease or gluten intolerance. It is a versatile food that can be cooked in many different ways, including boiling, steaming, frying, and baking, and can be used as a base for dishes such as stir-fries, casseroles, and stews, or as a side dish to accompany meats, and vegetables. Some commonly consumed rice varieties include brown rice, Indica rice, black rice, red rice, bomba rice, arborio rice, parboiled rice, sushi rice, and glutinous rice .

Rice Market Trends:

The growing utilization of rice in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to prepare various cuisines is driving the global market. Along with this, the increasing shift of consumers towards healthy eating habits is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, numerous major companies are focussing on introducing new varieties and developing innovative packaging solutions that provide flexibility and convenience to consumers, which are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the rising initiatives and support by the government to increase production and strengthen rice farming are augmenting the market. Other factors, including changing dietary patterns and the wide availability of rice through online and offline distribution channels, are also fostering product demand.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Regular

Aromatic

Breakup by Type:

Red Rice

Arborio Rice

Black Rice

Grain Fragrance Rice

Brown Rice

Rosematta Rice

Grain Parboiled Rice

Sushi Rice

Others

Breakup by Grain Size:

Long Grain

Medium Grain

Short Grain

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Breakup by Application:

Food

Feed

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.



