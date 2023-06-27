Rice Production Cost Analysis Report, Manufacturing Process, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Rice Production” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Rice.

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the production process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Rice production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Rice Production Process:

1. Rice Production Cost Via Seed Selection, Land Preparation, Planting, Irrigation, Harvesting, Drying and Milling: This report presents the detailed production methodology and cost analysis of rice industrial production. High-quality seeds are chosen to produce good-quality rice, and the soil is prepared by tilling along with leveling for cultivation. The seeds are planted directly, or transplanted, and proper irrigation and nourishment are maintained. Further, the grown rice crop is harvested and dried. After drying, the grains are milled to remove the husk, and the upper layer to produce rice.

Product Definition:

Rice, scientifically known as Oryza sativa, is a staple food consumed by nearly half of the world’s population, particularly in East and Southeast Asia. This cereal grain and grass plant can be cooked through boiling or ground into flour and is a versatile ingredient in many cuisines. After harvest, the rice kernel is covered by a hull or husk, typically removed through milling along with the bran layers of the grain. In some cases, a glossy finish is added to the kernel by applying a coating of glucose and talc. While brown rice, which only has its husk removed, contains approximately 8% protein and small amounts of fats, it is a good source of thiamine, niacin, riboflavin, iron, and calcium. On the other hand, white rice, which has both the bran and husk removed, contains fewer nutrients. This is because the bran and husk contain many vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients in rice.

Market Drivers:

Rice is a commonly eaten food across the world, especially in Asia where it accounts for almost 90% of both production and consumption by humans. Over half of the world’s population relies on rice as their primary food source, with the largest consumers being in Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, and South America. The rice market is projected to expand as a result of the growing food and restaurant industry, advancements in rice mill machinery, and attractive packaging in emerging economies. The demand for specialty rice varieties, such as long-grain rice, is on the rise, which is fueling market growth. Additionally, changes in consumer lifestyles and dietary preferences are driving the growth of the fast-food industry, which is expected to make a significant contribution to market growth.

