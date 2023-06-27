Ricinoleic Acid Production Cost Analysis Report, Manufacturing Process, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Ricinoleic Acid Production” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Ricinoleic Acid.

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest Ricinoleic Acids and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the production process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Ricinoleic Acid production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Ricinoleic Acid Production Process:

1. Ricinoleic Acid Production Cost Via Biotransformation: This report presents the detailed production methodology and cost analysis of ricinoleic acid industrial production across ricinoleic acid manufacturing plants. To produce ricinoleic acid, castor oil is hydrolyzed with the help of a fungal strain like Aspergillus flavus BU22S and calcium ions.

Product Definition:

Ricinoleic Acid, also known as ricinic acid and ricinolic acid, is an unsaturated omega-9 fatty acid naturally found in mature Castor plant seeds or sclerotium of ergot. This compound is responsible for producing almost 90 percent of the fatty acid content in castor oil. Ricinoleic acid has a chemical formula of C18H34O3 and a molecular weight of 298.5 g/mol. Industries manufacture it through saponification or fractional distillation of hydrolyzed castor oil. This acid has analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects. The zinc salt of ricinoleic acid is commonly used in personal care products, such as deodorants.

Market Drivers:

Ricinoleic Acid is obtained by hydrolyzed Castor oil, which can be used as a substrate to create conjugated linoleic acids. This acid is completely safe and non-toxic, making it an excellent reactant for the synthesis of various derivatives, including sebacic acid, undecylenic acid, hydroxy stearic acid (HSA), and methyl ricinoleate. It is widely used in lubricants, grease, surfactants, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and leather applications. The market demand for ricinoleic acid in cosmetics and leather is rapidly growing thanks to its strong antibacterial properties. It is commonly found in lotions, soaps, and oils and is used to improve leather’s flexibility, wetting, as well as softness. As a result, the ricinoleic acid market is expected to continue growing.

