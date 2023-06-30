Safflower Oil Production Cost Analysis Report, Manufacturing Process, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Safflower Oil Production” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Safflower Oil .

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the production process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Safflower Oil production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Safflower Oil Production Process:

1. Safflower Oil Production Cost Via Cleaning, Decortication, Extraction, Filtration and Refining: This report presents the detailed production methodology and cost analysis of safflower oil industrial production across safflower oil manufacturing plants. The procedure involves washing the seeds, then decortication to separate the seed kernels from the hulls, conditioning the kernels to release the oil, filtering, degumming, bleaching, deodorizing, and lastly, safflower oil refinement.

Product Definition:

Safflower oil is obtained from the seeds of the safflower plants. It has plenty of applications not only in cooking but also as a skincare product. Traditionally, the safflower plant was used for making dyes. However, it is only used for making oil in the current scenario. It contains 75 percent of linoleic acid, which is highest in comparison to other cooking oils such as corn oil, soybean oil, peanut oil, and olive oil. It is also beneficial in maintaining good cholesterol levels hence lowering the risks of heart disease. It is mostly used in making margarine and salad dressings. Besides this, it has plenty of benefits for the skin, due to which it is one of the popular ingredients of skin care products.

Market Drivers:

Safflower oil is rich in nutrition and contains high oleic acid and linoleic acid. The increased nutritional values of other cooking oil are rising its demand globally. Increasing awareness of healthy lifestyles among individuals is fuelling its market growth. It is widely employed in the cooking industries for the production of margarine and salad dressings. Moreover, it is also used as a nutritional supplement, such as safflower oil capsules. Safflower oil capsules are gaining popularity as it is capable of preventing blood clots, low blood pressure, and so on. It also has a wide range of applications in the paint and biodiesel industries. Considering the effects of environmental changes, safflower oil is extensively employed in the production of biodiesel. Additionally, skin care products drive their market growth due to their several benefits for the skin.

