Salicylaldehyde Production Cost Analysis Report, Manufacturing Process, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Salicylaldehyde Production” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Salicylaldehyde.

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the production process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Salicylaldehyde production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Salicylaldehyde Production Process:

1. Salicylaldehyde Production Cost From phenol and paraformaldehyde: This report presents the detailed production methodology and cost analysis of salicylaldehyde industrial production across salicylaldehyde manufacturing plants. The process begins by synthesizing magnesium methoxide and magnesium phenoxide to obtain salicylaldehyde. Further, a formylation reaction occurs where paraformaldehyde reacts with phenol in the presence of magnesium salts as catalysts. This is followed by hydrolysis and rectification.

Product Definition:

Salicylaldehyde is a liquid with a bitter almond scent, which can be colorless or pale yellow, and contains a hydroxy substituent. When added to water, it sinks and mixes slowly. It has various names, such as salicylal and salicylic aldehyde, and a chemical formula of C7H6O2 with a molecular weight of 122.12 g/mol. The compound is obtained by heating a mixture of chloroform and phenol, although it is commonly prepared by other ortho-selective formulation reactions. Furthermore, it can also be found naturally in buckwheat as an aroma component. Salicylaldehyde has various applications, including the production of coumarin, salicylaldoxime, and saligenin. In addition, it’s used in chemical industries for detecting hydrazine.

Market Drivers:

Salicylaldehyde is a chemical that is highly soluble in ethanol but has low solubility in water. This makes it a popular choice in various industries, including food and beverages, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and medical industries. Salicylaldehyde is used to produce coumarin, salicylaldoxime, and saligenin, which are in high demand. Coumarin, in particular, is widely used in the medical industry to treat cancer, leukemia, and renal cell carcinoma, and it can also help counteract the side effects of radiotherapy. As a result, the demand for salicylaldehyde is growing. Additionally, salicylaldehyde is a precursor reagent in the production of anticoagulant pharmaceuticals. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to use this chemical, the demand for salicylaldehyde is expected to increase, providing profitable opportunities for the market.

