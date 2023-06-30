Sanitary Ware Market Size, Sales Analysis, Top Competitors, Report 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Sanitary Ware Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” the global sanitary ware market size reached US$ 12.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2023-2028.

What is Sanitary ware?

Sanitary ware refers to various plumbing fixtures and components installed in toilets and kitchens. Some of the common product types include basins, water closets, bathtubs, toilet sinks, cisterns, urinals, etc. These sanitary ware variants are made by body preparation, molding, casting, glazing, dying, firing, spraying, sorting, and refining enameled metals, ceramic materials, tri-axial compounds, etc. They facilitate easy maintenance and installation, offer chemical and scratch resistance, and mitigate the occurrence of foul odor in the bathroom and kitchen. Sanitary ware items are even extremely lightweight and assist individuals in maintaining overall hygiene. Consequently, they find widespread applications in residential, commercial, and institutional establishments across the globe.

Sanitary Ware Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding construction industry and the increasing number of infrastructural projects are among the key factors driving the sanitary ware market. Additionally, the emerging trend of smart homes and the shifting consumer preferences toward new products that have improved visuals and functionality are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the launch of favorable initiatives by government bodies, especially in developing countries, aimed at improving the sanitary infrastructure of rural regions is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the development of automated sanity ware integrated with sensors that can automatically regulate the water flow, self-flush, and promote touchless functioning to ensure zero wastage of water and prevent the exchange of viruses amongst individuals is further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the growing strategic collaborations between leading market players to introduce novel products and the rising expenditure in promotional campaigns are expected to bolster the sanitary ware market over the forecasted period.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

CERA Sanitaryware Limited

Cersanit, Duravit AG

Geberit AG

H & R Johnson

Hindware Homes

Jaquar Group

Kohler Co.

Lecico Egypt

Roca Sanitario S.A.

Saudi Ceramics

Toto Ltd and Villeroy & Boch.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Material:

Ceramic

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Type:

Toilet Sink/Water Closet

Wash Basins

Pedestals

Cisterns

Others

Breakup by Application:

Kitchen

Bathroom

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

By Geography:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

