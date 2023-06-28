Savory Snacks Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Savory Snacks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global savory snacks market size reached US$ 129.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 175.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

Savory Snacks Market Overview:

Savory snacks are food items that are primarily characterized by their savory or salty taste. They are typically consumed between meals or as an accompaniment to drinks during social gatherings, leisure activities, or as a quick snack. They are commonly available in various forms and can be made from a wide range of ingredients. Savory snacks include potato chips, pretzels, popcorn, nuts, crackers, cheese snacks, samosas, and various types of savory biscuits or cookies. These snacks offer a satisfying crunch and texture and often feature a combination of seasonings, herbs, spices, or natural flavors that create a distinct savory taste profile.

Global Savory Snacks Market Trends:

The changing consumer lifestyles across the globe are propelling the market growth. Savory snacks are widely consumed among consumers due to their convenience and ready-to-eat (RTE) properties owing to their busy schedules and hectic lifestyles.

Moreover, the widespread product adoption as they offer a quick and easy snacking option that can be consumed without extensive preparation or cooking, which in turn is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative flavor profiles, ethnic flavors, and unique combinations to attract consumers is providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including rising health consciousness among consumers, increasing expenditure capacities, easy product availability across e-commerce platforms, and rapid product innovations, are presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Savory Snacks Brands Worldwide:

Arca Continental

S. A. B. de C. V.

Calbee, Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd

Intersnack Group

ITC Limited

Kellogg Company

Kraft Heinz Company

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

PepsiCo, Inc

Breakup by Product:

Potato Chips

Extruded Snacks

Nuts and Seeds

Popcorn

Meat Snacks

Others

Breakup by Category:

Baked

Fried

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Sales:

Retail Sector

Foodservice Sector

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

