SCADA Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “SCADA Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global SCADA market size reached US$ 20.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2023-2028.

SCADA Market Overview :

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems play a crucial role in monitoring and controlling various industrial processes, providing real-time data acquisition, visualization, and control capabilities. By integrating hardware and software components, they enable operators to monitor and manage critical infrastructure remotely. They consist of three primary components: a supervisory system, remote terminal units (RTUs) or programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and a communication network. The supervisory system acts as the central control unit, collecting data from remote locations and providing a user interface for operators to monitor and control processes. RTUs or PLCs, on the other hand, acquire data from sensors and actuators and transmit it to the supervisory system. The communication network ensures seamless data exchange between these components.

Global SCADA Market Trends:

The increasing need for efficient process monitoring and control in industries, such as oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater management, and manufacturing, represents one of the primary factors influencing the market growth. SCADA systems offer real-time insights into operational data, enabling businesses to optimize processes, reduce downtime, and enhance productivity.

Moreover, the rise of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) and digital transformation initiatives has further accelerated the adoption of SCADA systems, further accelerating the market growth. These technologies enable the integration of sensors, devices, and machines, creating a connected ecosystem that enhances operational efficiency.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on safety and regulatory compliance is propelling the demand for SCADA systems, as they provide advanced alarm and security functionalities. Furthermore, the increasing focus on renewable energy sources and the expansion of smart grid infrastructure are driving the adoption of SCADA systems in the energy sector, which is augmenting the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Leading SCADA Companies Worldwide:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Alstom

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Iconics Inc.

Elynx Technologies, LLC

Enbase LLC

Globalogix

Inductive Automation

Breakup by Component:

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Remote Terminal Units (RTU)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Communication Systems

Others

Breakup by Architecture:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by End-User:

Oil and Gas

Power

Water and Wastewater

Manufacturing

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Pharmaceutical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

