Seaweed Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global seaweed market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.64% during 2023-2028.
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Seaweed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global seaweed market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
Seaweed belongs to macroscopic, multicellular, and marine algae species that grow in oceans, seas, lakes, and rivers. It is the food source for life in the ocean and is found in three colors, such as red, green, and brown. It is an enriched source of proteins, vitamins, minerals, fibers, iodine, calcium, sodium, magnesium, zinc, folate, and antioxidants that aid in providing several health benefits, including decreasing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and goiter and improving gut health. Its consumption enhances the nutritional value and increases tenderness and storage stability without altering the flavor of the food. As a result, it finds extensive application in food and beverage, cosmetics, personal care, animal feed and additives, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
Report Metric:
|Base Year of Estimation:
|2022
|Historical Data:
|2017-2022
|Future Forecast Period:
|2023-2028
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/seaweed-market/requestsample
Seaweed Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the increasing consumption of seaweed among the masses. Along with this, the changing dietary patterns of individuals and the rising preference for a healthy lifestyle are providing a boost to the sales of seaweed across the globe. Moreover, the wide utilization of seaweed as a thickening agent in the textile industry and for enhancing yield, improving soil quality, and crop protection in the agriculture industry, are further contributing to the demand. Besides, numerous leading players are heavily investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce seaweeds as preservatives and gums is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, including the continuous developments in the e-commerce sector and the advent of online delivery models, are also influencing the market.
Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1799&flag=C
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of the top Seaweed Companies in World 2023 being:
- Acadian Seaplants Limited
- Cargill Incorporated
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Irish Seaweeds
- Leili
- Mara Seaweeds
- Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG)
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Environment:
- Aquaculture
- Wild Harvest
Breakup by Product:
- Red
- Brown
- Green
Breakup by Application:
- Processed Foods
- Direct Human Consumption
- Hydrocolloids
- Fertilizers
- Animal Feed Additives
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
TOC for the Report:
- Preface
- Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Global Market
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Price Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Also, Read Latest Market Research Reports:
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-cheese-market-outlook-report-2023-2028-2023-05-31
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-welding-consumables-market-report-2023-2028-2023-05-31
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gcc-welding-consumables-market-outlook-report-2023-2028-2023-05-31
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-photoresist-and-photoresist-ancillaries-market-2023-2028-2023-05-31
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-scada-market-outlook-report-2023-2028-2023-05-31
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800