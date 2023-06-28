Seaweed Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global seaweed market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.64% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Seaweed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global seaweed market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Seaweed belongs to macroscopic, multicellular, and marine algae species that grow in oceans, seas, lakes, and rivers. It is the food source for life in the ocean and is found in three colors, such as red, green, and brown. It is an enriched source of proteins, vitamins, minerals, fibers, iodine, calcium, sodium, magnesium, zinc, folate, and antioxidants that aid in providing several health benefits, including decreasing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and goiter and improving gut health. Its consumption enhances the nutritional value and increases tenderness and storage stability without altering the flavor of the food. As a result, it finds extensive application in food and beverage, cosmetics, personal care, animal feed and additives, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Seaweed Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing consumption of seaweed among the masses. Along with this, the changing dietary patterns of individuals and the rising preference for a healthy lifestyle are providing a boost to the sales of seaweed across the globe. Moreover, the wide utilization of seaweed as a thickening agent in the textile industry and for enhancing yield, improving soil quality, and crop protection in the agriculture industry, are further contributing to the demand. Besides, numerous leading players are heavily investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce seaweeds as preservatives and gums is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, including the continuous developments in the e-commerce sector and the advent of online delivery models, are also influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the top Seaweed Companies in World 2023 being:

Acadian Seaplants Limited

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Irish Seaweeds

Leili

Mara Seaweeds

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG)

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Environment:

Aquaculture

Wild Harvest

Breakup by Product:

Red

Brown

Green

Breakup by Application:

Processed Foods

Direct Human Consumption

Hydrocolloids

Fertilizers

Animal Feed Additives

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

