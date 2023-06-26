Security Robots Market Demand, Industry Growth, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Security Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global security robots market size reached US$ 9.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during 2023-2028. Security robots are advanced autonomous machines integrated with cutting-edge sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. They are designed to provide surveillance and strengthen security in various restricted environments. They play a crucial role in patrolling and monitoring high-risk areas, including airports, power plants, and government facilities, where human intervention may pose risks. These robots assist in detecting unauthorized or suspicious activities, navigating challenging terrains, and providing real-time alerts to security personnel to facilitate prompt and effective responses to potential threats. With the increasing demand for robust security solutions and efficient surveillance across numerous sectors, such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, transportation, and government, security robots are experiencing a substantial rise in demand worldwide.

Global Security Robots Market Trends:

The surging emphasis on public safety and the protection of critical infrastructure represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the global security robots market. Furthermore, the integration of novel technologies, including facial recognition and video analytics, to enhance the capabilities of these robots to detect and track suspicious individuals or objects while fortifying security measures is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak has led to a significant shift toward contactless security solutions. Since security robots can perform tasks autonomously and minimize human-to-human interaction, they are gaining immense traction in safeguarding critical infrastructure and ensuring public safety. Additionally, the leading players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the capabilities of these robots, including improved mobility, extended battery life, and more advanced sensing technologies. In line with this, continual product innovations, such as the incorporation of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to enable security robots to adapt to dynamic environments, learn from their surroundings, and make intelligent decisions, making them even more efficient in threat detection and response, is augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the emergence of cutting-edge security robot solutions, increasing adoption of enhanced security measures and surveillance solutions across various industries, and technological advancements are other factors driving the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

AeroVironment Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Boston Dynamics (Hyundai Motor Group)

Cobham Limited (Meggitt PLC)

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Knightscope Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

QinetiQ

SMP Robotics Systems Corp

Thales Group and The Boeing Company.

Breakup by Component:

Propulsion System

Frames and Sensors

Camera Systems

Guidance and Navigation Control System

Power Systems

Others

Breakup by Type:

Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

Breakup by Application:

Spying

Patrolling

Explosive Detection

Rescue Operations

Others

Breakup by End User:

Defense and Military

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

