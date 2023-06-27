Seeds Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Seeds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global seeds market size reached US$ 44.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 49.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2% during 2023-2028.

Seeds Market Overview:

Seeds are the embryonic units of plants, encompassing the potential to germinate and develop into fully grown organisms. They are derived from natural breeding techniques, while genetically modified seeds are altered through scientific intervention to enhance specific traits such as resistance to pests, diseases, or herbicides. They are the primary source of reproduction and propagation for various crops, including grains, vegetables, fruits, and flowers. They help preserve the genetic characteristics and traits of plants, ensuring the continuity of desirable qualities across generations. They are available in conventional and genetically modified variants, with each having its own set of characteristics and applications. Besides this, as they help produce high-quality crops, the demand for seeds is increasing across the globe.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-seed-processing-plant/requestsample

Global Seeds Market Trends:

The growing global population is driving the demand for food and necessitating increased agricultural productivity. Additionally, the escalating demand for seeds with improved characteristics such as higher yields, disease resistance, and tolerance to adverse climatic conditions is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising trend of sustainable and organic farming practices is fueling the demand for organic and non-GMO (genetically modified organism) seeds.

Furthermore, rising consumer consciousness about the benefits of natural and organic food products is increasing the sales of food crops grown from natural and sustainable seed sources. Furthermore, advancements in biotechnology and genetic engineering are revolutionizing the global seeds market. The development of genetically modified seeds promotes nutritional value, extended shelf life, and improved resistance to pests and diseases. These genetically modified seeds are gaining traction among farmers due to their potential to increase yields and reduce the need for chemical inputs, ultimately leading to more sustainable and efficient agricultural practices.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=111&flag=C

Top Seeds Companies Worldwide :

Bayer Crop Science AG

Corteva

Syngenta AG

BASF

Limagrain

KWS SAAT SE

Sakata Seed Corporation

AgReliant Genetics, LLC

DLF Seeds A/S

Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co., Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, seed type, trait, availability, and seed treatment.

By Type:

Conventional

Genetically Modified

By Seed Type:

Oil seeds Soybean Sunflower Cotton Canola/Rapeseed

Cereals & Grains Corn Wheat Rice Sorghum

Fruits & Vegetables Tomatoes Melons Brassica Pepper Lettuce Onion Carrot

Burpee & Park

Other seeds Alfalfa Clovers and Other Forage Flower Seed Turf Grasses



By Trait:

Herbicide-Tolerant

Insecticide-Resistant

Other Stacked Traits

By Availability:

Commercial Seeds

Saved Seeds

By Seed Treatment:

Treated

Untreated

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800