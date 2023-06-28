Semiconductor Foundry Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global semiconductor foundry market size reached US$ 77.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 112.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Semiconductor Foundry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global semiconductor foundry market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

A semiconductor foundry refers to a factory that is equipped with temperature and humidity control systems to eliminate dust and reduce vibration. It provides several benefits, such as optimizing the production process and increasing the yield without compromising the quality. It is mainly used to manufacture integrated circuits (ICs) using the photolithography method. Besides this, it is also widely utilized to fabricate electronic components, including wafers and chips, capacitors and resistors, transistors, and microchips. With the continual developments in the computing and networking infrastructure, the demand for semiconductor foundry is rising on the global level.

Global Semiconductor Foundry Market Trends:

The growing demand for integrated circuits from the automotive industry is driving the global market. This can be attributed to the escalating manufacturing and sales of electric and autonomous vehicles. Moreover, the rising demand for smartphones and high-performance computing (HPC) products, such as PCs, tablets, game consoles, servers, and 5G base stations that provide multimedia capabilities, are augmenting the market. Apart from this, the increasing investments by the governments for the advancement of semiconductor technology is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising demand for vehicles with in-vehicle cellular capabilities and ongoing developments in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are favorably impacting the need for semiconductor foundries. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are also influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

TSMC

DB HiTek

Fujitsu Semiconductor

GlobalFoundries

Magnachip

Powerchip

Samsung Group

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

United Microelectronics Corporation

X-Fab

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Computer

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Technology Node:

10/7/5nm

16/14nm

20nm

45/40nm

Others

Breakup by Foundry Type:

Pure Play Foundry

IDMs

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

