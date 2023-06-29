Sesame Seeds Market Report, Price, Growth Rate, Trend, and Forecast by 2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Sesame Seeds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the sesame seeds market. The sesame seeds market report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global sesame seeds market size reached US$ 7.02 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.25 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.60% during 2023-2028.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/sesame-seeds-market/requestsample

Sesame Seeds Market Overview:

Sesame seeds are tiny, oil-rich seeds derived from the Sesamum indicum plant. They are widely used in culinary traditions worldwide, adding a distinct nutty flavor and crunch to various dishes. These versatile seeds are commonly used in baking, confectionery, sauces, dressings, and topping for bread, buns, and salads. Sesame seeds are nutrient-dense, packed with essential minerals like calcium, iron, and magnesium, as well as healthy fats and antioxidants. In addition to their culinary uses, sesame seeds are also valued for their potential health benefits, including promoting heart health, supporting bone health, and providing anti-inflammatory properties.

Ask to an Analyst – https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=7498&flag=C

Sesame Seeds Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing consumer demand for healthy and natural food ingredients. In line with this, the rising popularity of plant-based diets is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, sesame seeds are widely used in various cuisines globally, including Middle Eastern, Asian, and African, offering numerous opportunities for the market. Apart from this, the growing awareness of the health benefits provided by the product, such as promoting heart health, supporting digestion, and providing antioxidants, is catalyzing its market demand. Moreover, the escalating interest in ethnic and international cuisines is propelling the market. Besides, sesame seeds are extensively used in baking and confectionery, including bread, cookies, and tahini-based sweets, strengthening their market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for natural ingredients in personal care products and the rising demand for gluten-free alternatives are providing a boost to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Accura Group

Dhaval Agri Exports LLP

Dipasa USA Inc.

Frontier Co-op

HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.

McCormick and Company Incorporated

NOW Foods

Orienco

Samruddhi Organic Farm (India) Private Limited

Shyam Industries

Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V

Unicorn Ingredients Limited

Virdhara International

Wholefood Earth LTD

Type Insights:

Raw Seed

Processed Seed

Others

Color Insights:

White

Black

Brown

Others

Category Insights:

Organic

Conventional

Application Insights:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Others

Distribution Channel Insights:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Reports:

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800