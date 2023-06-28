Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Diagnostics Market 2023 | Size and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global sexually transmitted disease (STD) diagnostics market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the sexually transmitted disease (STD) diagnostics market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 98.71 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 135.94 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 135.94% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is sexually transmitted disease (STD) diagnostics?

Sexually transmitted disease (STD) diagnostics refers to the various tests, examinations, and swab cultures conducted to identify and confirm the presence of STDs. It consists of conducting fluid, urine, and blood tests to detect certain STDs antigens or antibodies. It is widely employed to screen and detect numerous STDs and infections, such as gonorrhea, syphilis, trichomoniasis, genital herpes, chlamydia, pubic lice, AIDS, bacterial vaginosis, scabies, and chancroid. It helps detect and treat diseases at an early stage, protect unborn children from infections, prevent infertility, and reduce the spread of diseases. Owing to these benefits, STD diagnostics are widely conducted in laboratory testing and point-of-care (POC) testing across the globe.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sexually-transmitted-disease-diagnostics-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the sexually transmitted disease (STD) diagnostics industry?

The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) due to unprotected sexual intercourse and drug abuse. In addition, the widespread product adoption to detect various disease-causing agents, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, with high accuracy and reliability to help healthcare providers determine suitable treatment, improve clinical outcomes for patients, and prevent transmission from mother to infants is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI)-based mobile applications that can diagnose STDs by analyzing digital images of private parts while maintaining confidentiality represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing awareness among the masses about the importance of early diagnosis and detection of STDs that can prevent long-term complications, such as congenital disabilities, infertility, cancer, blindness, brain damage, and mental retardation, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the implementation of government initiatives to raise awareness about sexual health and STD testing is creating a positive market outlook.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:

Chlamydia Testing

Syphilis Testing

Gonorrhea Testing

Herpes Simplex Virus Testing

Human Papilloma Virus Testing

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing

Chancroid Testing

Others

Device Type Insights:

Laboratory Devices Thermal Cycler – PCR Lateral Flow Readers Flow Cytometers Absorbance Microplate Reader – Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Others

Point of Care (PoC) Devices Phone Chips (Microfluidics + ICT) Portable/Bench Top/Rapid Diagnostic Kits



End User Insights:

Laboratory Testing

Point of Care (PoC) Testing

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

BioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cepheid (Danaher Corporation)

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hologic Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Quidel Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG), etc.

Buy full report with complete TOC’s: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=6956&method=1

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group