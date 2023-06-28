Shrimp Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global shrimp market size reached US$ 65.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 87.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2023-2028.

Shrimp is a translucent clear, elongated invertebrate aquatic animal that belongs to the class of crustaceans. It is generally found near the seafloor, in rivers, lakes, and on certain coasts and is referred to as the most flavored and delicious delicacies from the seafood congregate. It plays an essential role in the food chain and is a vital source of nutrients for larger animals, such as fish and whales. Additionally, it is a rich source of phosphorus, antioxidants, proteins, iron, selenium, copper, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins B that assists in losing weight, relieving eye fatigue, improving bone and brain health, lowering blood pressure, and minimizing the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases. As a result, it is widely used in the preparation of numerous food items, including salads, pasta, curry, soups, and stir-fried dishes.

Global Shrimp Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing preference for protein-rich diets among the masses. This can be attributed to the changing dietary patterns and the rising health consciousness of individuals. Moreover, the growing consumer awareness and expanding aquaculture industry are further catalyzing the growth of the shrimp market. Besides this, the rising utilization of shrimp shells in the manufacturing of cosmetics and personal care products, such as creams and shampoos, is creating a positive market outlook.

Furthermore, numerous major companies are launching frozen and canned variants of shrimp using sustainable packaging solutions, which is gaining widespread prominence across the globe. Along with this, the rising initiatives undertaken by the governments to promote fish farming across several countries are impacting the market favorably. Other factors, such as the advent of home delivery models and the emerging e-commerce sector, are also influencing the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Species:

Penaeus vannamei

Penaeus monodon

Macrobrachium rosenbergii

Others

Breakup by Shrimp Size:

<21

21-25

26-30

31-40

41-50

51-60

61-70

>70

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Hotels and Restaurants

Online Sales

Others

Breakup by Region:

Major Producing Regions:

China

India

Indonesia

Vietnam

Thailand

Ecuador

Others

