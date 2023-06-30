Silicon Reclaim Wafers Market Report, Industry Share, Trends Analysis 2023-2028

The latest research study “Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global silicon wafer reclaim market size reached US$ 537.3 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 855.4 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.65% during 2023-2028.

Silicon wafer reclaim is defined as a used silicon wafer that underwent sorting, stripping, lapping and grinding, polishing, and cleaning to be reused for a different purpose. It is manufactured by removing multiple layers and coatings of various other chemicals and components with the help of a combination of dry and wet processes and then restoring the silicon surface to a usable grade. It is thinner than virgin test wafers but provide the same performance and considered suitable for various applications, including the production of photoelectric cells and integrated circuits.

Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for silicon wafer reclaim as it is sustainable, efficient, and enables reutilization of silicon wafers represents one of the primary factors propelling the growth of the market.

Besides this, the growing installation of solar cells in residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructures to generate renewable energy is offering a favorable market outlook. In addition, the rising purchase of various consumer electronics, such as refrigerators, televisions, vacuum cleaners, microwaves, dishwashers, and air conditioners, is supporting the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the increasing adoption of reclaimed silicon wafers in the semiconductor industry is contributing to the growth of the market.

Global Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

DSK Technologies Pte Ltd., NanoSILICON Inc., Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, NOVA Electronic Materials LLC, Optim Wafer Services, Phoenix Silicon International Corporation, Pure Wafer, RS Technologies Co. Ltd., Shinryo Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation), Silicon Materials Inc., Silicon Specialists LLC and Silicon Valley Microelectronics Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, diameter type, application and industry vertical.

Breakup by Diameter Type:

150 mm

200 mm

300 mm

Others

Breakup by Application:

Solar Cells

Integrated Circuits

Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Mining and Construction

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

