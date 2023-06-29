Silicone (DMC) Production Cost Analysis Report, Manufacturing Process, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Silicone (DMC) Production Cost” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Silicone (DMC).

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the production process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Silicone (DMC) production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Product Definition:

Silicone (DMC), also known as dimethylcyclosiloxane, is a compound that consists of a mixture of hexamethylcyclotrisiloxane, octamethylcyclotetrasiloxane, and decamethylcyclopentasiloxane. It has a clear and colorless appearance and an oily texture. Its density varies from 0.95 to 0.97 grams per cubic centimeter. DMC is an intermediate product that can be further processed into hydrolysis material or cracking material. It has many applications in the silicone industry, such as making silicone rubber, oil, and other products that contain polysiloxane. DMC also has excellent properties of insulation, weather resistance, ozone resistance, and radiation resistance, which make it suitable for use as an insulator.

Market Drivers:

Silicon (DMC) can form silicone polymers when it reacts with acids or bases as catalysts. These polymers include silicone rubber, silicone oil, and silicone resin, which have various applications in different industries. Silicone rubber and silicone oil are derived from DMC and have excellent properties of high and low-temperature resistance, insulation, weather, ozone, and radiation properties. They can be further modified to meet specific needs. Silicone rubber is widely used in rubber filler treatment, electrical appliances, leather goods, medical devices, and other fields. Silicone oil is a high-quality cosmetic raw material that has good skin care function, moisture retention, permeability, and dustproof effect. It is also used as a surface deactivator for gas chromatography glass capillary columns. The increasing demand for silicone products in various sectors drives the market growth of DMC.

