Silicones and Siloxanes Market 2023, Growth Rate, Share and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Silicones and Siloxanes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global silicones and siloxanes market size reached US$ 22.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85% during 2023-2028.

Silicones and Siloxanes Market Overview:

Silicones and siloxanes are versatile compounds derived from silicon, which is a chemical element abundant in the earth’s crust. They are composed of silicon, oxygen, carbon, and hydrogen atoms. The basic building blocks of these compounds are silicone polymers, which consist of repeating units of silicon-oxygen bonds with organic groups attached to the silicon atoms. The organic groups determine the specific properties and applications of the silicones and siloxanes. They are known for their exceptional thermal stability, electrical insulation, low toxicity, and resistance to extreme temperatures and weather conditions. They are widely used in industries such as healthcare, construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, and textiles. Common types of silicone compounds include elastomers, fluids, resins, and gels.

Global Silicones and Siloxanes Market Growth:

The global silicones and siloxanes market is experiencing significant growth, primarily augmented by the growing product demand in the construction industry, particularly in sealants, adhesives, and coatings. These compounds provide excellent durability, weather resistance, and flexibility, making them ideal for protecting and enhancing various construction materials. Additionally, the escalating product use in the electronics industry for encapsulation, thermal management, and electrical insulation purposes is driving the market growth.

Furthermore, the burgeoning demand for medical-grade silicones, the increasing demand for advanced medical technologies, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the rapidly expanding automotive industry has surged the demand for silicones and siloxanes in the manufacturing of gaskets, seals, lubricants, and electrical components, which is providing a considerable boost to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Silicones and Siloxanes Companies:



Dow Chemical Company

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Elkem ASA

Silicones Market:

Breakup by Type:

Elastomers

Fluids

Resins

Gels

Breakup by Application:

Industrial Applications

Construction Materials

Home and Personal Care

Transportation

Energy

Healthcare

Electronics

Others

Siloxanes Market:

Breakup by Type:

Linear

Cyclic

Breakup by Application:

Silicones

Other Applications

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

