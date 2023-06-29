Silver Production Cost Analysis Report, Manufacturing Process, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Silver Production Cost” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Silver.

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the production process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Silver production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Silver Production Process:

1. Silver Production Cost Via Ore Preparation, Cyanide Addition, Precipitation and Filtration: This report presents the detailed production methodology and cost analysis of silver industrial production across silver manufacturing plants. In this process, silver ore is crushed into fine particles and mixed with lime, providing an alkaline environment. Further, water is added along with the cyanide solution, and the crushed resultant mixture is stacked in heaps on a sloped pad where the leaching solution is collected, which contains silver. Then, the silver is collected via precipitation using zinc dust and purified. At last, it is melted and formed into a silver bar.

Product Definition:

Silver is one of the metals available abundantly and has been utilized for various purposes. It is a white, lustrous metal with high electrical and thermal conductivity, malleability, ductility, and resistance to corrosion. Silver is found in nature as a pure element or in combination with other elements, such as sulfur, copper, lead, and zinc. Silver is often extracted from minerals such as argentite and tetrahedrite, which are usually associated with other sulfide ores. Silver has many applications in different fields, such as electronics, jewellery, coins, medicine, photography, and silverware. It is also employed as a catalyst in ethylene oxide synthesis.

Market Drivers:

Silver exhibits good conductivity of electricity, heat, and reflectivity. This increases the demand for silver in electrical applications such as supercapacitors, high-capacity batteries, and capacitors. It is attractive due to which it is also employed in manufacturing jewellery and silverware. Furthermore, it is also widely employed in the production of solar panels as well as in water purifiers. It has properties that can prevent algae and bacteria development in the filters. It is also used in pharmaceutical industries and medical industries as an antibiotic coating. Thus, the employability of silver in various sectors increases its demand which fuels its market growth.

