Skin Packaging Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Skin Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global skin packaging market size reached US$ 10.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

Skin Packaging Market:

Skin packaging refers to a packaging technique that involves tightly sealing a product to a backing card using a transparent plastic film. The film conforms to the shape of the product, creating a secure and protective covering that showcases the item’s features while preserving its freshness and integrity. It is widely used in packaging food and beverages, electronics, cosmetics, and consumer goods. Skin packaging reduces product damage and enhances product safety during transportation and storage. It also extends product shelf life by providing a protective barrier against air, moisture, and contaminants.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/skin-packaging-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape:

Sealed Air Corporation

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Bemis Company, Inc.

The DOW Chemical Company

Westrock Company

Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

Linpac Packaging Limited

Display Pack Inc.

Mondini SPA

Global Skin Packaging Market Trends:

The increasing demand for consumer convenience and attractive packaging solutions is one of the primary factors boosting the market growth. Skin packaging provides excellent durability and transparency, which aids in enhancing the product’s visual appeal and extending its shelf life. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of skin packaging to pack perishable food items, such as meat, seafood, and fruits, to extend their shelf life and prevent spoilage is supporting the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing demand for consumer convenience is facilitating the adoption of skin packaging, as it provides a clear view of the product, enabling customers to make informed purchase decisions and enhancing the overall product experience. Besides this, the recent development of recyclable and biodegradable materials for skin packaging, which reduces environmental pollution and promotes sustainability, is favoring the market growth.

Other factors, including rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and the development of advanced printing technologies, are anticipated to drive market growth.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1322&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Base Material:

Plastic Films

Paper and Paperboard

Others

Breakup by Type:

Carded Skin Packaging

Non-carded Skin Packaging

Breakup by Heat Seal Coating:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food

Consumer Goods

Industrial Goods

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800