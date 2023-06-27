Sleepwear Market 2023 | Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Sleepwear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global sleepwear market size reached US$ 12.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2023-2028.

Sleepwear refers to clothing items designed to be worn while sleeping and relaxing. It is typically made of comfortable and lightweight materials that promote a restful night’s sleep. It is available in various types, differing in color, texture, material, prints, and designs. Some popular sleepwear options for men, women, and children include pajamas, nightgowns, t-shirts, shorts, and camisoles. At present, sleepwear is gaining immense traction due to the dynamic fashion trends and its influence on consumers across the globe.

Sleepwear Market Trends and Drivers:

The global sleepwear market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of organized retail channels and e-commerce platforms. Moreover, key players are leveraging social media platforms to enhance brand awareness through celebrity collaborations and aggressive promotional activities, thereby positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, numerous product innovations, such as the use of stretchable and quick-drying fabrics in sleepwear, have catalyzed market growth. Besides this, the surging utilization of sustainable materials and environmentally friendly manufacturing practices to reduce waste and carbon footprint is another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing demand for bridal and comfortable plus-size sleepwear is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising female workforce participation, rapid urbanization, and inflating consumer disposable incomes, are also anticipated to create a positive market outlook.

Sleepwear Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

AEO Management Co.

Calvin Klein Inc. (PVH Corp.)

Hanesbrands Inc.

Hanky Panky Ltd.

Harrods Limited

Jockey International Inc.

Marks and Spencer Group plc

Nasty Gal Inc. (Boohoo Group plc)

Saks Fifth Avenue (Hudson’s Bay Company)

Selfridges & Co.

Under Armour Inc.

Victoria’s Secret (L Brands).

The report has segmented the market based on product type, material, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Top Wear

Bottom Wear

Night Dresses and Gowns

Sleepwear Set

Breakup by Material:

Cotton

Wool

Silk

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Discount Stores

Others

Breakup by End User:

Men

Women

Kids

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

