Smart Connected Pet Collar Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Smart Connected Pet Collar Market Size : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, the global smart connected pet collar market size reached US$ 454.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 736.8 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during 2023-2028.

Smart-connected pet collars refer to collars that are wirelessly connected to smartphones and provide various insights, such as the temperature, heart rate, position, location, etc., of pets. They also aid in theft prevention, promote good behavior, and help in maintaining overall fitness in pets. Smart connected pet collars are integrated with data collection and processing functions, including location monitoring programs, tracking sensors, the global positioning system (GPS), etc. As they are waterproof, convenient, and comfortable, smart connected pet collars are widely utilized across the globe.

Smart Connected Pet Collar Market Trends:

The growing adoption of pets and the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases are driving the smart connected pet collars market. These collars track nutrition intake, sleep patterns, and calories burnt by the pet. Furthermore, the rising need for maintaining pet health and supervising daily tasks represents another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating utilization of technologically advanced features, such as a built-in microphone speaker and a camera mounted on the collar, is also augmenting the product demand. Besides this, various key players are incorporating geophone settings, LED warning lights, barking detection algorithms, etc., It is further fueling market expansion In addition, rising R&D investments and rising animal healthcare costs are expected to fuel the global market for smart connected pet collars over the anticipated period.

Global Smart Connected Pet Collar Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Eureka Technology Partners, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd., Mars Incorporated, PetPace, Radio Systems Corporation, RAWR Inc, Scollar Inc., Tractive and Wagz Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on pet type, application and sales channel.

Breakup by Pet Type:

Cat

Dog

Breakup by Application:

GPS Location Monitoring

Activity and Health Monitoring

Multi-purpose Monitoring

Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

