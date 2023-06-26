Smart Display Market Report 2023-2028, Industry Share, Size, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Display Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global smart display market size reached US$ 5.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during 2023-2028. Smart displays are innovative electronic devices equipped with touchscreen interfaces and integrated computing capabilities, designed to provide interactive and immersive visual experiences. These displays combine the functionality of traditional screens with advanced features such as voice recognition, internet connectivity, and smart home integration. Smart displays serve as versatile communication and entertainment hubs, offering users a wide range of applications including video calling, multimedia streaming, smart home control, and access to information and services. With the rapid advancement of technology and the growing demand for connected devices, the global smart display market has witnessed significant growth, revolutionizing the way we interact with digital content and enhancing our daily lives.

Global Smart Display Market Trends:

The increasing consumer demand for smart home devices and integrated connectivity solutions is a significant driver for the smart display market. Smart displays serve as central control hubs for smart homes, enabling users to manage and monitor various devices and systems with ease. The convenience of voice control and intuitive touchscreen interfaces has led to a rise in the adoption of smart displays as a means of enhancing home automation and connectivity. Secondly, the expanding use of smart displays in commercial and business applications is fueling market growth. From retail and hospitality sectors to healthcare and education, businesses are leveraging smart displays to engage customers, enhance interactive experiences, and provide real-time information. Smart displays are used in advertising and digital signage, interactive kiosks, and collaborative work environments, offering businesses innovative ways to communicate and deliver content. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and voice assistants into smart displays is a notable trend shaping the market. AI-powered virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Siri provide personalized experiences, voice-controlled interactions, and seamless integration with other smart devices. These advancements in voice recognition and natural language processing enhance the functionality and user experience of smart displays.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Hitachi Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

LG Electronics Inc

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Sony Group Corporation

ViewSonic Corporation

Winstar Display Co. Ltd.

Breakup by Type:

Signage

Mirror

Home Display

Breakup by Display Size:

Below 32 Inch

Between 32 and 52 Inch

Above 52 Inch

Breakup by Resolution:

UHD

FHD

HD

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

Sports and Entertainment

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

