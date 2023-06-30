Smart Factory Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Factory Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global smart factory market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global smart factory market size reached US$ 173.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 317.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.13% during 2023-2028.

A smart factory represents highly digitalized and networked facilities that operate on cyber-physical systems to move materials effectively. They comprise of several field devices and technologies, such as industrial sensors, robots, 3D printers, vision systems, product lifecycle management (PLM) technology, human-machine interface (HMI) solutions, enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, etc. Smart factory models are integrated with computer codes and pre-programmed software that track the material flow and optimize production processes. They are hyperflexible, self-adapting, and equipped with self-enhancing and cognitive capabilities. Smart factory variants require minimal human interaction and are commonly used for manufacturing, planning, logistics, supply chain management, and product development. Consequently, they find extensive applications across numerous sectors, including chemical, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, automotive, aerospace, semiconductor, electronics, defense, food and beverage, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing digitization across industries and the increasing requirement for industrial automation are primarily driving the smart factory market. In addition to this, the escalating adoption of manufacturing execution systems (MES) and advanced data models for process-specific functioning is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the shifting preferences toward refurbished industrial robots and radio frequency identification (RFID) systems and the elevating integration of connected devices with artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing that help in performing mechanical and electronic assembly, product testing, and automated material handling are also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the introduction of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the rising usage of smart sensor technologies to manufacture intricate automotive and medical components are expected to stimulate the smart factory market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ABB Ltd

Dassault Systèmes

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Field Devices:

Industrial Sensors

Industrial Robots

Industrial Network

Industrial 3D Printers

Machine Vision Systems

Breakup by Technology:

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Industrial Control System

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Chemical

Oil and Gas

Automotive and Transportation

Semiconductor and Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

