Smart Helmet Market Size, Share, Industry Overview, Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Smart Helmet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″, The global smart helmet market size reached US$ 722.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2083.8 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.20% during 2023-2028.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the smart helmet industry?

The extensive product utilization by customers riding two-wheelers, such as bicycles, sports bikes, motorcycles, scooters, and electric bikes, as it improves the overall riding experience and enhances safety, is primarily driving the smart helmet market. Besides this, the escalating demand for this headgear, owing to its various features, including navigation, rearview camera, built-in voice assistance, Bluetooth connectivity, intelligent visor, and emergency notification which enhance situational awareness, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of smart helmets across the construction and manufacturing industries to improve efficiency in hazardous environments, reduce the risk of miscommunication, enhance worker safety, optimize workflow, and detect potential hazards, such as harmful gases, falling objects, and electrical shocks, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to mandate the use of headgear during certain activities, including adventure sports, mountain biking, and paragliding, is anticipated to propel the smart helmet market over the forecasted period.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-helmet-market/requestsample

What is Smart Helmet?

A smart helmet represents a protective headgear with advanced technological features that offer additional safety and functionality. It is equipped with communication systems, displays, lighting, cameras, microphone, speaker, and various sensors, such as magnetometers, accelerometers, and gyroscopes. A smart helmet is widely used for bicycling, skiing, snowboarding, adventure sports, motorcycling, construction activities, mining, and medical applications. It is a functional, versatile, safe, and highly efficient product that reduces the risk of accidents, improves user experience, enhances safety, increases overall productivity, provides better connectivity, and detects potential health issues. In addition, a smart helmet also offers real-time monitoring and data analysis capabilities that supply valuable insights and enable users to improve performance and make necessary adjustments. As a result, it finds extensive applications across several sectors, including automotive, defense, healthcare, manufacturing, and construction.

Smart Helmet Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the smart helmet market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Babaali

Forcite Helmet System Pty Ltd.

Jarvish Inc.

Livall Tech Co Ltd.

Lumos Helmet

Nexsys. Co., Ltd.

Sena Technologies Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global smart helmet market based on component, type, technology, end user and region.

Breakup by Component:

Communication

Navigation

Camera

Others

Breakup by Type:

Full Face

Half Face

Hard Hat

Breakup by Technology:

Integrated Communication System

Integrated Video Camera

Contactless Temperature Measurement

Bluetooth Connectivity

Signal Indicator and Brake Function

Others

Breakup by End User:

Consumer

Industrial

Healthcare

Construction

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6967&flag=C

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/

Browse More Related Reports: