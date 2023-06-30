Smart Motors Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Smart Motors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″, the global smart motors market size reached US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.47% during 2023-2028.

A smart motor refers to a programmable electronic device with adjustable speed and torque. It changes the frequency and supply of voltage to replace the thermal overload relay with multiple set points. Smart motors generally comprise of an encoder, current monitor, dual ethernet port, amplifier, universal serial bus (USB) interface, etc. The microcontroller of the device detects the load on the shaft and accordingly adjusts the power extraction to the load. Smart motors are more energy-efficient than traditionally used motors, have minimal heat loss and downtime, enhance internal cooling control, etc. Consequently, they find extensive applications across several industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, power, etc.

Smart Motors Market Trends:

The increasing requirement for industrial automation, robotics, and efficient material handling solutions is primarily driving the smart motors market across the globe. Besides this, the growing product utilization for performing complex operations, predictive maintenance, and advanced process control in pumps, conveyor systems, compressors, controllers, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the rising integration of connected devices with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions is aiding in the monitoring of smart motors through smartphones. Smart motors also help in improving the overall efficiency, predicting operational failures, minimizing premature breakdowns, etc. Furthermore, the escalating product demand in hybrid and electronic vehicles (H/EV) as well as in pipeline inspection and non-destructive testing in oil and gas extraction sites is expected to fuel the smart motors market over the forecasted period.

Smart Motors Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ABB Ltd, Dunkermotoren GmbH (AMETEK Inc.), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. (Furukawa Co. Ltd.), General Electric Company, Moog Inc., Nidec Corporation, RobotShop Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG and Technosoft SA.

Breakup by Component:

Variable Speed Drive

Intelligent Motor Control Center

Motor

Breakup by Product:

24V

18V

36V

48.24V

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Oil and Gas

Metal and Mining

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

