Smart Parking Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global smart parking market size reached US$ 4.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Parking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global smart parking market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

A smart parking system (SPS) usually optimizes parking spaces via parking guidance systems (PGS), automated access control systems, parking reserving barriers, ticketing systems, etc. It uses mechanical arrangements to transport cars from one parking space to another and eliminates the wasted space in a multistory or single-story garage. A smart parking system utilizes video cameras, vehicle counting equipment, automatic number plate recognition readers (ANPR), and pavement sensors to determine the occupancy of a parking lot and transmit the data to the control center in real-time. It assists in the smooth flow of traffic in congested areas and provides a systematic parking operation. A smart parking system also guides users to available parking slots by navigating them through a smartphone application. In line with this, it decreases management costs, saves time, limits the cases of illegal parking in an area, etc.

Global Smart Parking Market Trends:

The growing traffic congestion is primarily driving the smart parking market. Additionally, the escalating demand for luxurious and comfortable vehicles, owing to the inflating disposable income levels of individuals, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies for the development of industrial parks, green and smart cities, and economic zones to minimize carbon dioxide emissions is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, smart parking systems are highly convenient for users, as they reduce unnecessary paper consumption by replacing cash payments for parking with digital invoices sent directly to the smartphone, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and applied technology is anticipated to fuel the smart parking market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Valeo S.A.

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Cubic Corporation

TKH Group-Park Assist.

Streetline Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

ParkMe Inc.

Urbiotica

Skidata AG

Amano McGann Inc.

Swarco AG

Smart Parking Ltd

Nedap N.V.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Siemens AG

Xerox Corporation

Moreover, the escalating support by the governments for the adoption of smart parking systems, as they help in reducing air pollution, traffic congestion, and carbon emissions, is strengthening the demand. Additionally, the rising implementations to improve traffic flow and reduce traffic congestion across urban cities are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, smart parking systems help reduce the cost associated with parking management, such as enforcement, maintenance, and operation expenses, making it an attractive option for cities and parking lot owners, thereby catalyzing the demand globally. Apart from this, the continuous development of IoT, AI, based technologies has led to the development of more sophisticated smart parking systems that can provide real-time information and automated parking management, this is creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by System:

Guided Park Assist System

Smart Park Assist System

Breakup by Technology:

Ultrasonic Sensors

Radar Sensors

Image Sensors

IoT

Others

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Vertical Type:

Government and Municipalities

Commercial Institutions

Corporate Institutions

Transport Facilities

Others

Breakup by Solution:

Security and Surveillance

Valet and Parking Reservation

License Plate Recognition

Breakup by Parking Site:

Off-Street Parking

On-Street Parking

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

