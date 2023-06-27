Smart Robot Market 2023 | Industry Size, Share and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Smart Robot Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global smart robot market size reached US$ 10.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during 2023-2028.

Smart robots refer to machines that are designed to assist humans with laborious and complex tasks. They are integrated with advanced technologies, such as machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning (DL), etc. Smart robots consist of electric motors, controllers, sensors, effectors, actuators, etc. They are widely used for assembling, welding, painting, material handling, inspection, sorting, security applications, etc. As compared to traditionally used robots, smart robots collaborate with human beings, learn from their environment and experience, and refine or modify their actions accordingly. Consequently, they are extensively utilized in the chemical, automotive, electrical and electronics, and food and beverage (F&B) sectors.

Smart Robot Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding healthcare sector across the globe is primarily augmenting the smart robot market. Furthermore, the inflating need for modifying manufacturing facilities into connected factories is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the growing prevalence of cognitive, sensory, and motor impairments and the widespread adoption of smart robots as they can perform repetitive and less ergonomic tasks, which allows seamless sharing of information and increases product quality and productivity, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, they are utilized for distributing hand sanitizer and measuring temperatures to avoid human contact, owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of smart robots equipped with advanced digital technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), that aid in speeding up the production process, reducing human errors, improving accuracy, etc., is further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, the increasing consumer security concerns and extensive R&D activities are expected to fuel the smart robot market in the coming years.

Smart Robot Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

ABB Ltd.

F&P Robotics AG

Fanuc Corporation

Hanson Robotics Limited

Honda Motor Co. Ltd

iRobot Corporation

KUKA AG (Midea Group)

Neato Robotics Inc. (Vorwerk)

Rethink Robotics GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

SoftBank Robotics Corp

Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

The report has segmented the market based on component, mobility, application and vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Mobility:

Stationary

Mobile

Breakup by Application:

Welding and Painting

Assembling and Disassembling

Material Handling and Sorting

Inspection and Security

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Electrical and Electronics

Food and Beverages

Chemical

Residential

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

