Smart Thermostat Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

The global smart thermostat market size reached US$ 3.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% during 2023-2028.

A smart thermostat is a device that allows users to remotely control and monitor the temperature of their homes through a smartphone, tablet, or computer. It uses sensors to detect the temperature in the room and can adjust heating or cooling systems automatically to maintain a desired temperature. It has scheduling, energy monitoring, and learning algorithms that can predict and adjust the temperature based on usage patterns. By optimizing heating and cooling systems, smart thermostat help reduce energy costs and increase energy efficiency. It is becoming increasingly popular as a way to improve home automation and energy management.

Global Smart Thermostat Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the growing adoption of smart home automation systems. In line with this, the increasing need for energy-efficient solutions is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the rising product demand in commercial and industrial settings worldwide is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the increasing consumer preference for smart gadgets and energy-efficient solutions is catalyzing the market. Moreover, the rising significance of energy management solutions and growing smartphone usage propel the market. Besides, various industries are extensively adopting this technology as a low-cost way to manage their HVAC systems. This, in turn, is providing a boost to the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Nest Labs, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ecobee, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Tado GmbH

Control4 Corporation

Carrier Corporation

Nortek

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Standalone Smart Thermostats

Connected Smart Thermostats

Learning Smart Thermostats

Breakup by Component:

Display

Temperature Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Motion Sensor

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Wired

Wireless Smart Thermostats

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

