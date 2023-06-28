Smart Toys Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Smart Toys Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global smart toys market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during 2023-2028.

Smart Toys Market Overview:

Smart toys refer to interactive toys that are equipped with electronic components, sensors, and connectivity features that enable them to respond to user input. It includes interactive dolls, robotic pets, building blocks with embedded sensors, educational tablets, and augmented reality gaming systems. Smart toys are widely used to entertain, educate, and stimulate children’s imagination while incorporating elements of learning, creativity, and problem-solving. They offer several features and functionalities, such as voice recognition, virtual reality, connectivity to mobile devices, and interactive gameplay. Smart toys also aid in promoting active engagement and motivating children to develop new skills and achieve goals.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-toys-market/requestsample

Global Smart Toys Industry Growth:

The increasing adoption of digital technologies in toy making is one of the primary factors propelling the market growth. Smart toys offer seamless integration with smartphones and tablets, providing an immersive and interactive play experience.

Furthermore, the widespread product utilization to improve problem-solving abilities, critical thinking skills, and creativity among children, owing to the rising emphasis of parents on scientific and artistic education, is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Additionally, the introduction of personalized and customizable smart toys that allow children to customize their toys’ appearance, features, and gameplay for unique and individualized play experiences is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including increasing focus on child development, integration of artificial intelligence (AI), and the rising disposable incomes, are anticipated to drive market growth.

Browse Full Report With TOC:- https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6086&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Smart Toys Manufacturers Worldwide :

fischertechnik GmbH

Kreyonic Inc.

LeapFrog Enterprises Inc. (VTech Holdings Limited)

Mattel Inc.

Pillar Learning

PlayShifu

Primo Toys

ROYBI Robot

The Lego Group

WowWee Group Limited.

Breakup by Product:

Robots

Interactive Games

Educational Toys

Breakup by Technology:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

Breakup by Interfacing Device:

Smartphone Connected

Tablet-Connected

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Breakup by End User:

Toddlers

Pre-Schoolers

School-going

Stripling

Geographical Analysis:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800