Smart Tracker Market Share, Size, Top Companies, Report 2023-2028

The latest research study “Smart Tracker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global smart tracker market size reached US$ 493.0 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 988.8 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during 2023-2028.

Smart trackers are electrical devices integrated into specific equipment and home appliances, such as smartwatches, head-mounted displays, smart jewelry, implantable devices, and automobiles. They comprise sensors, embedded accumulators, internal storage, and microprocessors that collect and monitor real-time data. They rely on various technologies to record data, including global positioning systems (GPS), Bluetooth, and cellular networks. They help track the user, document and track files, enhance fleet performance, and monitor human activities, such as walking, running, sleep quality, and heart rate. As a result, smart trackers find extensive applications in consumer electronics across the globe.

Smart Tracker Market Trends and Drivers:

The global smart tracker market is primarily driven by the rapid growth in the healthcare industry coupled with the increasing product use in health and fitness devices to monitor patient health, blood pressure, sleep pattern, blood oxygen, and heart rate. Moreover, the integration of smart trackers in laptops and personal computers (PCs) to enable location tracking during misplacement and theft is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the development of miniaturized smart trackers that are easy to install in defibrillators, pacemakers, telephones, smartwatches, laptops, and wearables has accelerated the product adoption rate. Besides this, numerous product innovations, including the launch of advanced smart trackers with voice recognition, virtual assistance, and artificial intelligence (AI)-based sensors, have catalyzed the market growth. Furthermore, the rising product incorporation in intelligent devices to improve their usability and customer experience through data collection and analysis is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including surging product adoption in smart homes, rising digitization, and inflating consumer disposable incomes, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Smart Tracker Market Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Chipolo

Findster

iKON Tracker

Kaltio Technologies

Link AKC

Lugloc

Pebblebee

PitPatPet Inc

ThinkRace Technology Co. Ltd.

Tile Inc. (Life360 Inc.)

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Technology:

Cellular

Bluetooth

GPS

UWB

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Products

Pets

Luggage

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

