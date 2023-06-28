Smart TV Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global smart TV market size reached US$ 256.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 379.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global smart TV market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Smart TV, alternatively known as connected TV, represents next-generation television solutions integrated with internet connectivity. They are of several types, including 4K ultra-high definition (UHD), high definition (HD), full high definition (Full HD), etc., which consists of built-in Wi-Fi that eliminates the requirement of a separate set-top box. Smart TV variants receive satellite, cable, and over-the-air (OTA) transmission and offer an extensive range of features, such as Web 2.0, connection with wireless devices, and on-demand content from multiple applications. They are even equipped with extra hardware and connections, TV operating systems, and a graphical user interface (GUI) that help to stream content from internet video services. Consequently, smart TV models find widespread utilization in residential and commercial segments across the globe.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Smart TV Market Trends:

The growing urbanization and the expanding penetration of high-speed internet connectivity are among the key factors driving the Smart TV market. In addition to this, the escalating popularity of online video streaming platforms, including Amazon prime, Netflix, YouTube prime, etc., and the rising sales of various streaming devices across countries are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the launch of new products integrated with advanced mirror casting, web browsing, and screen sharing features, improved viewing experience, and enhanced color accuracy is further stimulating the global market.

Moreover, the elevating awareness about the benefits of the TV model, which include the ability to wirelessly connect to numerous input devices, such as mice, keyboards, smartphones, tablets, etc., that assists in enhancing usability, navigation, text entry, and internet browsing is also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the inflating expenditure by leading market players in social media promotions and celebrity endorsement is expected to propel the Smart TV market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

LG Electronics, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd .

. Sony Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Vizio Inc.

Apple Inc.

Hisense Group Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

TCL Corporation

Insignia Systems, Inc.

Haier Group Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Resolution Type:

4K UHD TV

HD TV

Full HD TV

8K TV

Breakup by Screen Size:

Below 32 Inches

32 to 45 Inches

46 to 55 Inches

56 to 65 Inches

Above 65 Inches

Breakup by Screen Type:

Flat

Curved

Breakup by Technology:

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode (QLED)

Breakup by Platform:

Android

Roku

WebOS

Tizen OS

iOS

MyHomeScreen

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

