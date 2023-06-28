Smart TV Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global smart TV market size reached US$ 256.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 379.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global smart TV market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
Smart TV, alternatively known as connected TV, represents next-generation television solutions integrated with internet connectivity. They are of several types, including 4K ultra-high definition (UHD), high definition (HD), full high definition (Full HD), etc., which consists of built-in Wi-Fi that eliminates the requirement of a separate set-top box. Smart TV variants receive satellite, cable, and over-the-air (OTA) transmission and offer an extensive range of features, such as Web 2.0, connection with wireless devices, and on-demand content from multiple applications. They are even equipped with extra hardware and connections, TV operating systems, and a graphical user interface (GUI) that help to stream content from internet video services. Consequently, smart TV models find widespread utilization in residential and commercial segments across the globe.
Report Metric:
|Base Year of Estimation:
|2022
|Historical Data:
|2017-2022
|Future Forecast Period:
|2023-2028
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-tv-market/requestsample
Global Smart TV Market Trends:
The growing urbanization and the expanding penetration of high-speed internet connectivity are among the key factors driving the Smart TV market. In addition to this, the escalating popularity of online video streaming platforms, including Amazon prime, Netflix, YouTube prime, etc., and the rising sales of various streaming devices across countries are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the launch of new products integrated with advanced mirror casting, web browsing, and screen sharing features, improved viewing experience, and enhanced color accuracy is further stimulating the global market.
Moreover, the elevating awareness about the benefits of the TV model, which include the ability to wirelessly connect to numerous input devices, such as mice, keyboards, smartphones, tablets, etc., that assists in enhancing usability, navigation, text entry, and internet browsing is also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the inflating expenditure by leading market players in social media promotions and celebrity endorsement is expected to propel the Smart TV market over the forecasted period.
Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1124&flag=C
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Vizio Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Hisense Group Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- TCL Corporation
- Insignia Systems, Inc.
- Haier Group Corporation
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Westinghouse Electric Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Resolution Type:
- 4K UHD TV
- HD TV
- Full HD TV
- 8K TV
Breakup by Screen Size:
- Below 32 Inches
- 32 to 45 Inches
- 46 to 55 Inches
- 56 to 65 Inches
- Above 65 Inches
Breakup by Screen Type:
- Flat
- Curved
Breakup by Technology:
- Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)
- Light Emitting Diode (LED)
- Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)
- Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode (QLED)
Breakup by Platform:
- Android
- Roku
- WebOS
- Tizen OS
- iOS
- MyHomeScreen
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Offline
- Online
Breakup by Application:
- Residential
- Commercial
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
TOC for the Report:
- Preface
- Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Global Market
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Price Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Also, Read Latest Market Research Reports:
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gcc-set-top-box-market-outlook-report-2023-2028-2023-05-31
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gcc-electronic-toll-collection-market-report-2023-2028-2023-05-31
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-lithium-ion-battery-market-report-2023-2028-2023-05-31
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-smart-windows-market-outlook-report-2023-2028-2023-05-31
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-hand-sanitizer-market-outlook-report-2023-2028-2023-05-31
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800