Smartphone Market Size, Global Research, Top Leading Player and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smartphone Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on smartphone market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global smartphone market size reached 1,417 Million Units in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 1,773 Million Units by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2023-2028.

What are smartphone?

A smartphone is a mobile device that integrates the functions of a computer and a traditional cell phone. It has a touchscreen interface, access to the internet, and the ability to download and run apps. It has advanced features such as high-resolution cameras, GPS navigation, voice assistants, and mobile payments. It has become an essential part of modern life, providing users with instant access to information, entertainment, and communication. It allows users to stay connected with friends and family, access social media, check email, and browse the internet on the go.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the smartphone industry?

The global market is majorly driven by increasing internet penetration. In line with this, the rising demand for mobile devices is significantly contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the easy availability of affordable smartphones is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the key players are focusing on product innovation, expanding their product portfolios, and strategic partnerships to maintain their market share and stay competitive. Moreover, the rapid integration of advanced features such as 5G connectivity, foldable screens, and improved cameras is expected to catalyze the market. Besides, the escalating demand for wireless handheld devices across the globe is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the rising expenditure capacities of consumers and the growing product adoption to make contactless payments are providing a boost to the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Apple Inc.

HTC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.)

Lava International

Lenovo Group Limited

Nokia Corporation

Realme Chongqing Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd. (BBK Electronics Corporation)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

TCL Technology

Xiaomi Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Smartphone Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, operating system, display technology, RAM capacity, price range and distribution channel.

Breakup by Operating System:

Android

iOS

Others

Breakup by Display Technology:

LCD Technology

OLED Technology

Breakup by RAM Capacity:

Below 4GB

4GB – 8GB

Over 8GB

Breakup by Price Range:

Ultra-Low-End (Less Than $100)

Low-End ($100-<$200)

Mid-Range ($200-<$400)

Mid- to High-End ($400-<$600)

High-End ($600-<$800)

Premium ($800-<$1000) and Ultra-Premium ($1000 and Above)

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

OEMs

Online Stores

Retailers

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

