Smoothies Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global smoothies market size reached US$ 15.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2023-2028.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smoothies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global smoothies market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Smoothies refer to thick beverages prepared by blending an assortment of fruits, nuts, vegetables, and other ingredients, which include milk, yogurt, ice-cubes, sweeteners, and herbal and nutritional supplements. It is mostly available in two types, including dairy-based and fruit-based. Smoothies are rich in essential nutrients, such as protein, fibers and vitamins, and can be easily prepared and conveniently stored for immediate or later consumption. Consequently, they are in extensive demand among consumers across the globe.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Smoothies Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of obesity, arthritis, diabetes, heart-related ailments, etc., and the growing consumption of a healthy diet are primarily driving the smoothies market. In addition to this, the shifting preferences from carbohydrate-laden foods toward healthy protein-enriched snacks and meals are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the emerging trend of green smoothies that are prepared by incorporating green leafy vegetables, including spinach, kale, lettuce, and collard greens, to boost the immune system, improve digestion, and reduce unhealthy food cravings is also positively influencing the global market.

Moreover, the inflating demand for on-the-go, ready-to-drink (RTE) food and beverage options, on account of the hectic lifestyles of individuals and long working hours, is further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the elevating inclination for functional beverages that help meet daily nutritional requirements, the escalating focus among leading market players on introducing products with innovative flavor and attractive packaging that provide enhanced convenience to consumers, and the expanding product availability through multiple distribution channels are expected to propel the smoothies market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Smoothie King

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

Suja Juice

Innocent Drinks

Bolthouse Farms

Jamba Juice Company

Ella’s Kitchen Ltd.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc

Tropical Smoothie Café

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Dairy-Based

Fruit-Based

Breakup by Consumption Pattern:

Out of Home

At Home

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Restaurants and Smoothie Bars

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Packaging Material:

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

