Social Commerce Market Statistical Analysis, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global social commerce market size reached US$ 778 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,652 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 27.9% during 2023-2028.

Social commerce represents a platform that comprises of ratings, post shares, online communities, etc., for facilitating direct interaction between sellers and buyers. It offers a personalized shopping experience to consumers and assists in the online purchase of products and services, such as personal and beauty care items, health supplements, apparel, accessories, etc. Furthermore, social commerce provides consistent audience growth, authentic engagement and traffic, high search engine ranking, brand loyalty, etc. Consequently, it is extensively utilized by various organizations for building trust with customers and expanding their overall sales.

Global Social Commerce Market Trends:

The growing penetration of internet connectivity and the increasing number of smartphone or tablet users are some of the key factors driving the social commerce market across the globe. In addition to this, the emergence of online shopping websites is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of digital services in business processes is augmenting the demand for social commerce that helps individuals to connect via two-way communication, which, in turn, is positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the rising utilization of social media apps, such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, etc., owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is also acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, numerous advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), big data, blockchain, etc., that aid in improving the customer buying experience are projected to fuel the social commerce market over the forecasted period.

Key Players Included in Global Social Commerce Market Research Report:

eBay

Etsy Inc.

Facebook

Meesho Inc.

PayPal Payments Private Limited

Pinterest Inc.

Poshmark Inc.

Reddit Inc.

Taobao (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

Twitter Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc

Social Commerce Market Growth Factors:

Since social commerce platform sellers offer discounts, cashback, faster deliveries, click-and-collect services, ESR options, and other services that make online shopping more convenient and profitable than offline shopping, this is augmenting the market on the global level. Apart from this, several major companies are heavily investing in technologies such as, chatbots, machine learning, and augmented reality, to improve the customer experience, which is providing an impetus to the demand. Moreover, the convergence of content sharing, shopping, payment, and messaging features is impacting the market favorably. Other factors, such as the growth of the e-commerce sector, the increasing importance of cross-border commercial business, changing consumer lifestyles and the growing prominence of the live-stream shopping trend, are also influencing the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Business Model:

Business to Consumer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B)

Consumer to Consumer (C2C)

Breakup by Device Type:

Laptops and PCs

Mobiles

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Personal and Beauty Care

Apparels

Accessories

Home Products

Health Supplements

Food and Beverages

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Social Commerce Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Social Commerce Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

