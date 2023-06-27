Sodium alginate Price Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Sodium alginate, or alginic acid sodium salt, is a brown seaweed-derived natural polymer. It has the role of an emulsifier, thickener and stabiliser in the food, pharmaceutical and textile industries.

The compound’s viscosity is based on the pH, concentration, and temperature of the product.

Key Details About the Sodium alginate Price Trend:

The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014

Sodium alginate Price chart, including India Sodium alginate price, USA Sodium alginate price

Industrial Uses Impacting Sodium alginate Price Trend:

Sodium alginate is mainly employed in the food industry, where it is used as a stabiliser, thickening agent and emulsifier. Owing to the rising demand for processed foods, its demand as a food additive is ever-growing, supporting the industry’s growth. In the medical sector, it works as a delivery agent of medication, as a material for wound dressing material, etc., which propels the market demand. In the textile industry, the product works as a dye thickener, sizing agent, and printing paste. Other factors contributing to the industry’s rapid development include rising health and hygiene awareness and growing demand for products like wound dressings, dental impression materials, and drug delivery systems.

Key Players:

The JRS Group, Ltd

KIMICA Corporation

Maabarot Products Ltd

Ashland Inc.

