Solar-Powered UAV Market Size to Reach US$ 620.3 Million by 2028

Industry Overview of Solar-Powered UAV Market

Solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) represent high-altitude pseudo-satellites or drones mainly designed to obtain power directly from the sun to perform continuous stratospheric operations for a longer period. It contains a range of solar-powered cells that are unified with the vehicle to capture radiant light during the day and generate and recharge the battery on board to provide energy in nighttime flights. Solar-powered UAVs offer better stability, higher flight altitude, larger coverage area, and superior load capacity. Consequently, it finds extensive application in surveillance and rescue operations, disaster management, attack missions, and intelligence-gathering operations.

How Big Is the Solar-Powered UAV Market?

The global solar-powered uav market size reached US$ 331.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 620.3 Million by 2028 exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during 2023-2028.

Solar-Powered UAV Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for drone services in numerous commercial applications, including resource exploration and climate monitoring, is among the key elements stimulating the solar-powered UAV market. Moreover, several improvements in the military and defense sector are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the rising usage of solar-powered UAVs in the agricultural sector to analyze crop growth, climatic conditions, spray fertilizers, and track soil conditions is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of high-altitude pseudo-satellites to assess the ecological damage and active risks, and minimize the adverse effects of potential danger in the mining sector to improve workers safety is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the growing usage of photovoltaic (PV) cells and hybrid-electric propulsion engines to enhance vessel performance at lower maintenance costs is further fueling the market growth. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the increasing integration of image-transmitting systems and strategic collaborations amongst key players, are anticipated to fuel the solar-powered UAV market over the forecasted period.

Global Solar-Powered UAV Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are: BAE Systems Plc, Barnard Microsystems Ltd, Eos Technologie, Sunlight Aerospace, UAV Instruments S.L, Xsun.

The report segmented the market based on type, range, component, mode of operation and application.

Type Insights:

Fixed Wing Drones

Multirotor Drones

Quadcopter Drones

Range Insights:

Less Than 300 KM

More Than 300 KM

Component Insights:

Propulsion System

Airframe

Guidance Navigation

Control System

Payload

Mode of Operation Insights:

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous

Application Insights:

Defense

Commercial

Regional Insights:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

