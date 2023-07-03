Solar Shading Systems Market Trends, Share, Size & Growth 2023-2028

The latest research study “Solar Shading Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global solar shading systems market size reached US$ 11.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

A solar shading system refers to a cooling solution used to minimize excessive glare and control the internal temperature of an enclosed area against heat gain. It is manufactured using fabrics or metals, such as aluminum, iron, or wood, and installed at doors, patios, windows, and facades of a building. It can also be used in different climatic conditions and latitudes to enhance thermal and daylighting performance while preventing solar radiation infiltration.

Global Solar Shading Systems Market Industry Trends and Drivers:

The burgeoning construction industry worldwide is catalyzing the demand for solar shading systems in residential, commercial, and industrial establishments. In addition, increasing investments in the development of smart cities are catalyzing the need for aluminum-based solar shading systems to minimize the energy load from the grid. Besides this, the rising trend of green buildings is leading to the widespread adoption of solar shading systems to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption. Furthermore, leading market players are integrating the internet of things (IoT) and Bluetooth technologies in product variants to facilitate automatic adjustments, which is projected to drive the market.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Blinds

Shades

Louvers

Textiles

Breakup by Geometry:

Horizontal

Vertical

Egg-Crate

Breakup by Mechanism:

Fixed

Manual

Motorized

Breakup by Material:

Metal

Glass

Wood

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Major Key Players:

Duco Ventilation & Sun Control, Glasscon GmbH, Hunter Douglas Inc., Insolroll Corporate, Kawneer (Arconic Corporation), Lutron Electronics Co. Inc, Skyco Shading Systems Inc., Springs Window Fashions, Unicel Architectural Corp. and WAREMA Renkhoff SE.

