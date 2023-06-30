Soybean Oil Market Size, Share, Key Players, Industry Overview, Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Soybean Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global soybean oil market size reached 60.0 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 67.6 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% during 2023-2028.

Soybean oil represents a clear yellow type of lubricant extracted from the seeds of the soybean. It is a rich source of vital nutrients, including vitamins, proteins, fatty acids, and plant sterols. Soybean oil is preferred for cooking in households and restaurants, owing to its neutral taste, high smoke point, and negligible saturated fat content. In addition, it aids in improving immunity, preventing osteoporosis, managing heart health, boosting skin and eye health, lowering cholesterol levels, reducing the threat of cognitive disorders, etc. As a result, soyabean oil finds widespread applications across various sectors, such as residential, feed, commercial, industrial, food and beverage (F&B), etc.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/soybean-oil-processing-plant/requestsample

Soybean Oil Market Trends:

The escalating product demand, on account of the affordable price compared to other edible oils, including olive, coconut, and groundnut, is among the primary factors driving the soyabean oil market. Besides this, the increasing need for home-cooked items in place of ready-to-eat (RTE) commodities, owing to the rising number of health issues, such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and high cholesterol in individuals and the changing consumer dietary habits, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of soyabean oil as a sustainable replacement for petrochemicals and carcinogens in several industrial applications is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the elevating product requirement in the food and beverage (F&B) sector for preparing margarine, mayonnaise, sauces, potato chips, non-dairy creamers, whipped toppings, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the introduction of this lubricant in manufacturing resins, caulks, plastics, biodiesel, insecticides, animal feed, etc., is expected to bolster the soyabean oil market in the coming years.

Soybean Oil Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the soybean oil market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

Cargill, Incorporated

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Wilmar International Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global soybean oil market on the basis of end-use and region.

Breakup by End-Use:

Food

Feed

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

China

United States

Brazil

Europe

Argentina

India

Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=578&flag=C

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/

Browse More Related Reports: