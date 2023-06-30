Specialty Paper Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

The global specialty paper market size reached 34.2 Billion Metric Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 42.8 Billion Metric Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2023-2028.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Specialty Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global specialty paper market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Specialty paper represents a special grade of paper that possesses specific properties and characteristics. In line with this, it is specifically designed for particular uses, including printing currency notes, packing beverages, water filtration, etc. For instance, thermal paper, a kind of specialty paper, has a coating on it that offers a high-definition and clear image when exposed to heat. Consequently, specialty paper finds wide-ranging applications in various sectors, such as healthcare, construction, packaging and labeling, retail, laundry care, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Changing lifestyles, the expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry across countries, and the inflating disposable income levels of individuals are among the key factors stimulating the specialty paper market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of on-the-go food products and the rising popularity of single-serve instant beverage mix sachets are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing utilization of specialty paper that provides enhanced moisture retention, pH levels, hygiene, etc., and makes it suitable as a packaging material is positively influencing the global market.

Moreover, the growing need for high-quality packaging material is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the busy lifestyles of individuals have increased the consumption of instant tea premix sachets that are made from specialty paper, which is bolstering market growth. Furthermore, continuous investments in the construction sector, especially in emerging regions and the introduction of masking tape are augmenting the global market. Apart from this, they are used for safeguarding a wide array of merchandise during transportation, which is anticipated to fuel the specialty paper market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

International Paper Company

Stora Enso

Nippon Paper Group, Inc

Mondi Plc.

Sappi Ltd.

Itc Ltd.

Domtar Corporation

Glatfelter

Fedrigoni

Munksjo Group

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Label And Release Papers

Printing Papers

Flexible Packaging Papers

Rolling Papers

Décor Papers

Banknotes And Security Papers

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Pulp

Fillers And Binders

Additives

Coatings

Others

Breakup by Application:

Packaging And Labeling

Printing And Writing

Industrial Use

Building And Construction

Food Service

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

