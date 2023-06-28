Speech Analytics Market Analysis, Growth Projection, Future Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Speech Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on speech analytics market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global speech analytics market size reached US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during 2023-2028.

What are speech analytics?

Speech analytics is a technology that enables organizations to analyze and extract valuable insights from spoken interactions, such as customer calls, recorded conversations, and customer service interactions. It involves the use of advanced algorithms and natural language processing techniques to transcribe, analyze, and interpret the content of speech data. By harnessing the power of speech analytics, businesses can gain a deeper understanding of customer behavior, identify trends and patterns, and make data-driven decisions to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experience, and drive business growth. Speech analytics solutions offer a wide range of functionalities, including sentiment analysis, keyword spotting, call categorization, emotion detection, and speech recognition, enabling organizations to uncover hidden opportunities, detect potential risks, and optimize their overall performance.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the speech analytics industry?

The global speech analytics market is experiencing significant on account of the growing recognition among businesses about the importance of customer experience and the need to gain actionable insights from customer interactions. Speech analytics provides a powerful tool for capturing and analyzing customer sentiments, preferences, and pain points, allowing businesses to identify areas for improvement and take proactive measures to address customer needs. Moreover, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies have significantly enhanced the capabilities of speech analytics solutions. These advancements have led to more accurate speech-to-text transcription, better language understanding, and improved sentiment analysis, enabling organizations to extract meaningful and actionable insights from vast volumes of speech data. Moreover, the integration of speech analytics with other customer relationship management (CRM) tools and business intelligence systems has further amplified its value proposition. This integration facilitates a holistic view of customer interactions and enables organizations to correlate speech analytics insights with other customer data, providing a comprehensive understanding of customer behavior and preferences.

Additionally, the rising adoption of cloud-based speech analytics solutions has made the technology more accessible to businesses of all sizes, eliminating the need for substantial upfront investments in infrastructure and software. The scalability and flexibility offered by cloud-based solutions have contributed to the widespread adoption of speech analytics across various industries, including telecommunications, healthcare, retail, and financial services. Furthermore, the increasing demand for real-time analytics capabilities is driving the development of advanced speech analytics solutions that can provide immediate insights and alerts during live customer interactions. This enables organizations to proactively address issues, identify upselling opportunities, and deliver personalized customer experiences in real-time. Besides this, the growing importance of compliance and risk management in highly regulated industries, such as banking and insurance, has propelled the adoption of speech analytics solutions for monitoring and analyzing interactions to ensure regulatory compliance, detect fraud, and mitigate risks. The ability of speech analytics to automatically monitor and flag non-compliant or suspicious behavior has become invaluable in maintaining regulatory adherence and safeguarding organizations against potential legal and reputational risks.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Almawave S.p.A.

ASC Technologies AG

Avaya

Calabrio, Inc.

CallMiner

Clarabridge

GemaTech

Genesys

inContact (NICE Systems)

OnviSource Inc.

OPEX Hosting

Verint System Inc

Speech Analytics Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, deployment, enterprise size and end use.

Breakup by Type:

Solution

Service

Breakup by Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Hospitality

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

