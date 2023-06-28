Spine Biologics Market: Global Industry Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Spine Biologics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, the global spine biologics market size reached US$ 2.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.15% during 2023-2028.

Spine biologics refer to materials that are used during spine fusion surgery to treat spinal deformities. These tools are widely utilized by healthcare professionals as a preferred alternative to spinal orthoses. They promote bone growth while healing the injury, minimizing the disruption of soft tissues and reducing the requirement of additional surgical procedures. Spine biologics are also commonly utilized to treat deformities that occur due to degenerative disorders, traumas and tumors.

Spine Biologics Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the healthcare industry. Along with this, a considerable increase in investments from public and private firms across numerous countries to upgrade the existing healthcare infrastructure is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, continual technological advancements in the sector are also creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, the widespread integration of robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and third-dimensional (3D) printing with spine biologics is expected to act as a major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising geriatric population and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Spine Biologics Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Arthrex Inc, Alphatec Holdings Inc., Exactech Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, NuVasive Inc, Orthofix Medical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V. and Zimmer Biomet.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on product, surgery type and end user.

Breakup by Product:

Spinal Allografts Machined Bones Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix

Bone Graft Substitutes Bone Morphogenetic Proteins Synthetic Bone Grafts

Cell Based Matrix



Breakup by Surgery Type:

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery



Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Spinal Surgery Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

