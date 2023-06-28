Sports Nutrition Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global sports nutrition market size reached US$ 50.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 80.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sports Nutrition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global sports nutrition market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Sports nutrition represents the practice of maintaining a healthy diet and consuming nutrient-rich food products. It usually includes several products, such as sports drinks, protein powders, dietary supplements, protein bars, etc. Sports nutrition products are extensively utilized by athletes and active adults with a specific plan to achieve various fitness goals, including gaining lean mass and improving their body composition. They also reduce the effects of physical fatigue, injury, delayed recovery, etc. In line with this, sports nutrition assists in improving body composition, increasing endurance, achieving fitness goals, maintaining strength, enhancing overall performance during high-intensity activities, etc.

Global Sports Nutrition Market Trends:

The growing consumer awareness towards the benefits of a healthy and nutritious diet, on account of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, is primarily driving the sports nutrition market. Additionally, the inflating need for maintaining a healthy lifestyle that aids in sustaining fitness is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising number of casual or recreational users, professional bodybuilders, and athletes, the easy availability of sports nutrition products via e-commerce channels, and the development of health and fitness centers are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, the escalating demand for natural and plant-based ingredients and the introduction of vegan alternatives are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of nutritional supplements, organic protein powders, and nutraceutical products is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, they are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, fats, etc., and act as a good source of energy, which is anticipated to fuel the sports nutrition market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

The Coca-Cola Company

Abbott Nutrition Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Glanbia Plc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Post Holdings Inc.

GNC Holdings

Clif Bar & Company

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Atlantic Multipower UK Limited

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Olimp Laboratories

Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

PowerBar Europe GmbH

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Sports Food

Sports Drinks

Sports Supplements

Breakup by Raw Material:

Animal Derived

Plant-Based

Mixed

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Drug and Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

