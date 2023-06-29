Steel I beam Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Steel I beam, or w-beam (wide-flange beam), is a structured steel used in engineering and construction applications. Owing to its shape and other properties, it has the ability to handle great loads and offers support to the structure in cases used horizontally as columns. The beams are extremely light in weight, easy to carry and work with, and resistant to weather, colder temperatures and other environmental conditions, which makes them ideal for use. Owing to its fire resistance and anti-corrosion properties, it is widely used due to being long-lasting.

The commodity’s biggest exporters are China, Japan, Germany, Russia, and South Korea, while its largest importers include China, the U.S., Germany, Italy, and Turkey.

Industrial Uses Impacting Steel I beam Price Trend:

Steel I beam is extensively used in construction sites for making infrastructures and building projects since they provide support and work like the building block of the project, which is driving up the commodity’s demand. In addition to its wide usage, the other factors influencing its market include financial development, which includes the construction of new bridges, houses, and other projects. Hence, as the economic expansion is consistent and there is a rise in demand for infrastructural projects, the demand for steel I-beams is also expected to increase.

Key Players:

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

G.D. Metsteel Pvt. Ltd

Ferrite Structural Steels Private Limited

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

News & Recent Development

20 April 2023– China hoists its most heavy steel bam weighing 276.4 tonnes, comparable to 92 elephants, hitting a new record in China.

